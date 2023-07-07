Home

How to Increase Vitamin D Levels? 5 Ways to Combat This Deficiency Naturally

Vitamin D deficiency is vastly a common yet major health problem all across India. Every other person is most likely to have low vitamin D levels and just supplements are not enough.

Vitamin D: Tips to Boost Vitamin D Naturally (Freepik)

“My vitamin D levels are not great.” This is a common saying and an even more common problem that India deals with. Unexplained prolonged fatigue, weak muscles and brittle bones all are just the tip of the iceberg-like signs and symptoms. Vitamin D is one of the most important nutrients that our body requires for optimal functioning. It helps to build a stronger bone structure, strengthen bones and muscles. Also, known as the sunshine vitamin, maintaining optimal levels of vitamin D will help lower the risk of other health complications like bone density loss, osteoporosis, shattered bones, diabetes, heart diseases, low energy levels etc.

WHY IS VITAMIN D IMPORTANT?

Vitamin D has several important functions. Perhaps the most vital are regulating the absorption of calcium and phosphorus. Getting vitamin D is important for the normal growth and development of bones and teeth. It helps regulate the immune system and the neuromuscular system. People need vitamin D to allow the intestines to stimulate and absorb calcium and reclaim calcium that the kidneys would otherwise excrete.

5 WAYS TO INCREASE VITAMIN D LEVELS NATURALLY

Balanced Sun Exposure: While it’s vital to protect yourself from skin cancer by avoiding overexposure to sunlight, it does not take very long for unprotected sun exposure for your body to start producing vitamin D. While there is no official recommendation, according to few studies as few as 15–20 minutes of exposure is enough to make plenty of vitamin D. Regular Exercise: Regular exercise assists with the production of vitamin D. Including physical activities everyday is anyway beneficial for combating several health issues. Vitam D-Risch Foods: .Animal Based – Egg yolk, fatty fish and seafood are among the richest natural food sources. Plant Based – Mushrooms, Amaranth, Ragi, Soyabean, Curry leaves, Sesame seeds. Increase Magnesium Intake: Magnesium assists in the activation of vitamin D which helps regulate calcium and phosphate homeostasis to influence the growth and maintenance of bones. It is therefore essential to ensure that the recommended amount of magnesium is consumed. Foods sources: almonds, bananas, beans, broccoli, cashews, egg yolk, green vegetables, mushrooms, oatmeal, pumpkin seeds etc Vitamin D Supplements: Taking Vitamin D supplements may be helpful, but it should only be taken on doctor’s advise only.

VITAMIN D-RICH FOOD

Mushrooms

Fatty Fish

Seafood

Eggs

Fortified food like orange juice, cereals etc

Vitamin D deficiency is close to what can be termed an epidemic and the first question is, how do we increase vitamin D levels? While this is generic information, it is important to maintain healthy diet and lifestyle and go out more in the sun. Get regular health check-ups and make changes on advise of a medical professional only.















