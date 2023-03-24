Home

How to Keep Your Hair Healthy in Summer? Shahnaz Husain Shares Tips

Maintaining smooth and shiny hair can be influenced by the way you handle them, especially during the summer season. Follow these expert-recommended tips for that lustrous hair!



Healthy Hair Tips: The way your hair looks is determined by heredity, nutrition and external care. But, many of us do not realize the extent to which our habits can make or mar the raw material. Most problems, associated with hair beauty, arise from lack of care and the abuse we subject them to. One may wonder why we knowingly ruin a most valuable beauty asset. While we know that healthy lustrous hair is important to beauty, we may not realize that good hair habits go a long way towards ensuring healthy hair growth.

HOW TO KEEP YOUR HAIR HEALTHY IN SUMMER?

Diet For Healthy Hair

Diet is extremely important for hair because it is fed by the nutrients in the bloodstream. Your diet should provide adequate proteins, vitamins, minerals, enzymes and other nutrients. Include fresh fruits, raw salads, sprouts, leafy green vegetables, curd, cottage cheese, beans, peas, dals, fish, lean meat, and eggs. Sprouted grains and cereals contain amino acids and are most beneficial to the hair. Along with a nutritious diet, daily exercise, relaxation, freedom from stress, adequate sleep and a healthy lifestyle help healthy hair growth.

Hair Wash Routine For Healthy Hair

A common question that is asked is how often the hair should be washed. Generally speaking, three times a week for oily hair and twice a week for dry hair would suit most people. The important aspect to bear in mind is that washing does not harm the hair. It is the product and the quantity of shampoo that is used that may. Apply less. One application is enough. Rinse the hair thoroughly with water. For oily hair, have a lemon hair rinse.

Avoid Heat Applicants For Healthy Hair

After shampooing, avoid rubbing with a towel. Allow the towel to soak up moisture by wrapping it around the head for a few minutes. Avoid brushing wet hair. It gets stretched and breaks. Use a wide-toothed comb, to comb out all the tangles, starting from the ends of the hair and going upwards towards the scalp. Avoid regular use of hair dryers and allow your hair to dry naturally as much as possible.

The application of oil with a light massage helps to stimulate blood circulation to the hair follicles. Avoid vigorous massage of the head. Apply warm oil on the hair and scalp. Using your fingertips, actually move the scalp in small rotary movements. For dyed, coloured, permed and straightened hair, hot oil therapy will help. Heat pure coconut oil and apply it to the hair. Then do the hot towel wrap. Use creamy conditioner after shampooing. Treat your hair gently and remember that a healthy scalp grows healthy hair.











