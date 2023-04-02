Home

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD): How to Know if Your Child Has Autism? Check- Signs, Symptoms And Treatment

Autism spectrum disorder begins in early childhood and eventually causes problems functioning in society or socially, in school and at work.

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurological and developmental disorder that impacts how one interacts with others, communicates, learns, and behaves. It is a developmental disability mostly seen in children. Those detected with autism spectrum disorder will have to take therapies as suggested by the expert. According to to Mayo Clinic, Autism spectrum disorder begins in early childhood and eventually causes problems functioning in society — socially, in school and at work, for example. Often children show symptoms of autism within the first year. A small number of children appear to develop normally in the first year, and then go through a period of regression between 18 and 24 months of age when they develop autism symptoms. Remember that it is a life-long condition and should be managed with the expert’s help. Here, we help you to understand various signs of it. Read on to know more about this and consult the expert without any delay.

Signs of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)

Each child with autism spectrum disorder is likely to have a unique pattern of behavior and level of severity-from low functioning to high functioning.

Inability to make an eye contact Not looking or listening to someone who is talking No doing activities that one is interested in Emotional instability Repeating the same things again Inability to strike up a conversation Showcasing facial expressions, movements, and gestures that fail to match what is being said Having a robot-like voice Not being able to make out another person’s actions Difficulties in adjusting behaviors when it comes to social situations Not being able to make friends and play with anyone Overly focused interests, such as moving objects Getting angry because of the changes in a routine Being more sensitive or less sensitive to light, sound, clothing, or temperature

Irritation, frustration, loneliness, and anxiety Good in math, science, music, or art

The factors leading to ASD are family history, genetic condition, and low birth weight. Do not delay treatment after noticing these signs and symptoms in the early development of your child.

Treatment of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)

Treatment: Behavior and communication therapies tend to focus on dealing with problems associated with behaviors. One is taught new skills. Family therapies help parents to learn how to play and interact with their children with autism. Furthermore, speech therapy improves communication skills, occupational therapy helps with daily activities and physical therapy allows to improve movement and balance in those with autism.

(Inputs: Dr Pradeep Mahajan, Regenerative Medicine Researcher & Founder of StemRx BioScience Solutions – India)












