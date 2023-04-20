Home

How to Manage PCOS Symptoms Without Medication? Expert Shares Tips!

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) is one of the most prevalent reasons for infertility in women and those born with a female gender preference. Health expert shares three effective ways to manage the PCOS symptoms



PCOS: Your hormones are impacted by the frequent disorder known as a polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS). It results in infertility, excessive hair growth, acne, and irregular menstrual cycles. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra says, “Through a conscious shift in lifestyle that includes clean, plant-based nutrition and holistic living; it is possible to manage the underlying symptoms of PCOS.” The health expert further shares three simple lifestyle changes to manage PCOS symptoms effectively

3 SIMPLE LIFESTYLE CHANGES TO MANAGE PCOS SYMPTOMS

Daily Walk: Women with PCOS benefit from increased total physical activity in a number of ways. It promotes weight loss and reduces the chance of getting PCOS-related problems. The dietitian advises taking daily walks of at least 30 to 45 minutes. Enough Sunlight: The body’s levels of vitamin D are increased by sunlight. Vitamin D is created by your body when subjected to sunlight. Studies have emphasised the importance of vitamin D in the treatment of PCOD. An individual’s mood is improved, their fertility increases and their risk of contracting further ailments is decreased with sufficient vitamin D intake. Sleep Schedule: You may gain weight and experience hormone disruption if you don’t get enough sleep. Controlling body weight is essential for PCOS. A regular sleep pattern helps to reduce insulin resistance and a number of symptoms.

Your doctor will decide on a course of treatment based on your symptoms, medical history, other health issues, and if you wish to become pregnant. Medication, lifestyle changes, or a mix of the two are all possible forms of treatment.











