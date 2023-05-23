How to Match Shoes With Dresses The Dos And Donts

Home

Lifestyle

How to Match Shoes With Dresses – The Dos And Don’ts

Confused about which footwear would look the best with your outfit? Here’s listing the best footwear options for different lengths of dresses.

Footwear is the most impactful accessory, one has to be picky while matching the outfit. You could really be wrapped up in the most fashionable outfit but the wrong footwear can create a fashion faux pas and end up making you look like a hot mess.

Besides playing a vital role in overall comfort, shoes are also the foundation of your outfit. Whether you are going with flats or trying to make a statement with boots, the right footwear can turn an everyday outfit into a star. Having said that, when it comes to choosing your footwear with dresses, it can get a little tricky to make the perfect choice. But don’t fret, we are here to help!

Midi Dresses:

When wearing midi dresses, make sure to avoid wearing chunky shoes or shoes with platform heels midi.

Pairing chunky shoes with dresses can completely alter the look. Unless you are going for a sporty, casual vibe this combination can take away the playfulness from a rather cute summery dress and turn around the entire aesthetic.

Wearing strappy sandals would be a great way of elevating the look and maintaining the cute-girl aesthetic.

Short Dresses:

When wearing short dresses, it is always a better idea to trade your close-toe shoes with pointed shoes or strappy flats.

Whether it’s a pointy toe or strappy sandals, they both help in adding a lot more balance and proportion to your overall look.

Since short dresses will have your legs exposed, strappy shoes can elongate the length of your legs and make your entire look seem more stylish and chic.

Maxi Dresses:

Maxi dresses keep you all covered from tip to toe. Since there will be hardly anything exposed in this silhouette, the best footwear to pair with this dress is clear sandals.

Mai dresses can give the impression of being virtually invisible, which helps in making your legs elongated and thereby, extenuating your height.

Hope this helped. Follow this space for more fashion-related content.















