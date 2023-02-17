Home

Astrology

Maha Shivratri 2023 Upay as Per Your Zodiac Sign: How to Perform Shiv Puja And That Extra Tip to Seek Blessings!

Maha Shivratri 2023: Check out these tips by renowned astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji as he explains the importance of performing the Shiva puja in the right manner as per your zodiac sign.

Maha Shivratri 2023 Upay as Per Your Zodiac Sign How to Perform Shiv Puja And That Extra Tip to Seek Blessings! (Photo: Pexels)

Maha Shivratri 2023 Upay: Maha Shivaratri is a major Hindu festival celebrated every year to honour Lord Shiva. It is believed that on this day, Lord Shiva performs the cosmic dance of Tandava, representing creation and destruction. This day is considered extremely auspicious for seeking Lord Shiva’s blessings and performing spiritual practices. Here are some remedies for zodiac signs to follow on Maha Shivratri:

Aries (March 21 – April 19): Aries individuals may benefit from offering red flowers to Lord Shiva and chanting the Maha Mrityunjaya mantra. It is also suggested that they fast on this day to attain good health and success. Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Taurus individuals may benefit from offering white flowers to Lord Shiva and performing the Rudrabhishekam puja. It is also suggested that they chant the Om Namah Shivaya mantra for good health and prosperity. Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Gemini individuals may benefit from performing the Mahamrityunjaya Havan and offering green fruits to Lord Shiva. It is also suggested that they chant the Om Namah Shivaya mantra for good health and success. Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Cancer individuals may benefit from offering milk and white flowers to Lord Shiva and performing the Maha Mrityunjaya puja. It is also suggested that they fast on this day for good health and success. Leo (July 23 – August 22): Leo individuals may benefit from performing the Rudrabhishekam puja and offering red flowers to Lord Shiva. It is also suggested that they chant the Maha Mrityunjaya mantra for good health and success. Virgo (August 23 – September 22): Those born under the sign of Virgo can potentially experience benefits by offering milk and white flowers to Lord Shiva and performing the sacred Rudrabhishekam puja. Furthermore, the soothing vibrations of chanting the Om Namah Shivaya mantra may serve as a powerful tool to foster good health and prosperity in their lives. Libra (September 23 – October 22): For those graced by the Libra zodiac sign, opportunities for potential benefits may arise by offering delicate white flowers to Lord Shiva and performing the sacred Maha Mrityunjaya puja. Additionally, the serene vibrations of chanting the Om Namah Shivaya mantra could potentially usher in a wave of good health and success in their lives. Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): For the intense and passionate Scorpio individuals, an auspicious day may bring potential benefits through performing the sacred Rudrabhishekam puja and offering vibrant red flowers to Lord Shiva. In addition, a day of fasting could amplify the potential for good health and prosperity to manifest in their lives. Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): The bold and adventurous souls born under the Sagittarius sign could potentially invite blessings by offering bright yellow flowers to Lord Shiva and performing the Maha Mrityunjaya puja. To further increase the probability of success and good health, it is suggested that they chant the Om Namah Shivaya mantra – a powerful invocation that can help them soar toward their aspirations. Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): The tenacious and hardworking Capricorn individuals may unlock potential benefits through performing the sacred Rudrabhishekam puja and offering serene blue flowers to Lord Shiva. Furthermore, the act of fasting on this day could potentially serve as a catalyst to manifest good health and success in their lives – a testament to their disciplined and determined nature. Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): For the visionary and unconventional Aquarius individuals, an opportunity for potential benefits may arise by offering pure white flowers to Lord Shiva and performing the Maha Mrityunjaya puja. The addition of chanting the Om Namah Shivaya mantra may serve as a powerful tool to help them break free from limitations and usher in a wave of good health and prosperity in their lives. Pisces (February 19 – March 20): The empathetic and intuitive Pisces individuals may potentially invite benefits by performing the sacred Rudrabhishekam puja and offering bright yellow flowers to Lord Shiva. In addition, fasting on this day could help them unlock the potential for good health and success to manifest in their lives – a reflection of their innate ability to navigate the depths of the spiritual realm.











