How to Style a Black Blazer in 5 Easy Ways?

Black Blazer is that one staple piece that can give you various outfit option by styling in multiple ways. Here are 5 ways to style it.

Fashion Tips: Many trends would come and go but a black blazer is one such staple that would never go out of style. From your formal meetings, events to parties and social gatherings – a black blazer is an investment that can be styled depending upon how your mood. If you are considering investing in this wardrobe staple or if you already own it and want to make the piece worth every penny then read down and check out various styling ideas that you can do to style a black blazer.

One Black Blazer, Five Different Ways:

For Semi Casual: Black blazer and blue jeans are one killer combination that can never go wrong. Wear your classic blazer with a pair of acid wash or blue jeans and add a graphic t-shirt under the blazer to make it seem more alluring. The contrast in black and blue can seem visually appealing and the graphic t-shirt would add just the right touch of casual aesthetic to the rather basic outfit. For a Night Out: The best way to get that oomph factor in your outfit is by layering your blazer over a dress or sequin skirt and crop top. This look is sleek, chic and classy. For a Date Night: A great way to make your date night outfit look modest yet sexy is by layering a blazer over a dress. The contrast in the aesthetic can add a nice balance to the outfit and also make it versatile from taking it day to night. Sporty Chic Outfit: Whether it’s running errands or an airport look, layering your blazer over a cycling shorts and basic top can be a great athleisure movement. Add a belted bag and sneakers to accessorise the outfit. Business Professional: Last but not the least, the most obvious way to style a black blazer is by layering it over a crisp white shirt combined with a pair of tailored pants. Complete the look by adding nude or black pumps, a tote bag, and minimal jewelry.

Do let us know which style liked you the most. Happy Styling! 🙂







