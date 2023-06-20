Home

How to Style Your Workout Wear Outside Your Gym Ft. Clovia

Want to have the comfort of your workout clothes with the fashion quotient of your outwear clothes? Here’s listing few ways to style your workout outfits from gym to party wear look.

Styling workout clothes Ft. Clovia

Ever thought about what would the world of fashion be like if it had equal parts of comfort and chic? Thanks to the invention of Athleisure wear, now you have outfits that are not just fashionable but also functional.

Whether you are going to pick up groceries, being in line for a coffee, traveling on a long-haul flight, or going out for a party night, there are ample ways you can style your easy and comfortable workout outfits as regular wear. Here’s listing a few ways to style your workout outfits from office wear for different looks:

Airport Look:



For the first look, a black co-ord set from Clovia with neon patchwork would be an ideal choice. The combination of neon and black is vibrant, flashy, and stylish. This look would work best for an airport look as it is effortlessly chic. To style this outfit for a long-haul flight or when you are travelling, simply team up with a denim jacket. For footwear, you can wear white or black sneakers to complete the look.

Party Wear:

The best part about stylish athleisure wear is that you can also trade it with a crop top or a bustier. Switch your leggings with a sequin or embellished skirt and layer a satin shirt or blazer over it. The switch of accessories can elevate the look with multi-folds. I took a red sports bra from Clovia and teamed it with my skirt and viola! I had a party look right there. The utmost comfort of the bra made it easy for me to wear it for elongated time and the fitting made the outfit stylish with multi-folds.

Formal Look:



Yes, you can take workout clothes out of the gym if styled right! This checkered print lower had the right touch of class and elegance in it which instantly made it an ideal choice of clothing for office wear. To complete this look, I paired this checkered lower with a black shirt and carried my tote bag in a similar print. For footwear, block heels would work best for this look. The ultra-comfortable leggings made it easy for me to wear them all day long.

