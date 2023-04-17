How to style yourself if you have broad shoulders

Do you have broad shoulders and are you looking for styling ideas to look more proportionate and balanced? Here’s how to style yourself.

All body types are beautiful and unique but of course there are some days we want to conceal our natural proportion and look a little more balanced. If you also fall in the category of an inverted triangle body type, someone who has broader shoulder in comparison to your waist and lower body then this article is for you.

Having naturally broad shoulder is a part of your bone structure and there isn’t much you can do about it. Instead of starving yourself and being obsessively after looking more petite, try these easy styling hacks and look more balanced.

V neck : Whether it’s a button down shirt or any silhouettes that shows your chest area a little bit is the perfect fit for inverted triangle body type. This can give the visual cue of defocusing from the shoulder and rather emphasising more on the chest area and torso, thereby, making you look more balanced. Cheat the vision with jewellery : A great way of playing with the vision to shun away from observing broad shoulders is by opting for long jewellery pieces. Any necklace that is long and lengthening can gives an illusion to straight away look at the torso. Jewellery pieces are also great way to break the outfit. Wide pants : To equalise the proportions and look more balanced, adding more volume to the lower half can be a great way to get your shoulders in sync with your lower half. Layering: Simply adding a layer over your base outfit can be done to create a camflouage in your look. By adorning a shrug or summer blazer on your outfit, you can look conceal your shoulders as well as look stylish. Cinching the waist: Adding a belt to your waist can take away all the attention from your upper half and re-direct it to your torso. Snatching the waist can also make the overall look seem more balanced and proportionate.

Hope this helped! Follow this space for more fashion-related videos! Happy Styling.












