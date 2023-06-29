Home

Monsoon Skincare: How to Treat Oily Skin in Humid Weather? 6 Tips to Follow

Struggling with oily skin this monsoon season? Follow these expert-backed tips to protect your skin in humid weather.

With a change in weather, your skin goes through several changes. During monsoon, oily skin is one common skin problem faced by many. Excess oil production can cause acne, clogged pores, blackheads, and whiteheads and gives a very greasy skin texture. People with normal skin types may also experience oily skin during humid weather. Well, there are several factors that can affect oil or sebum secretion including genetic, hormonal or environmental factors. You also may experience change if you are consuming diet high in sugar and carbohydrates as they produce extra oil for sebaceous glands.

To combat oily skin in monsoon, Expert Anjali Mukerjee reveals some essential tips on social media. These are everyday lifestyle habits that one can focus on to get rid of oil texture and achieve healthy and youthful skin.

How to Treat Oily Skin in Monsoon?

First, reduce the amount of oily in your diet. Avoid eating oily/deep-fried foods. Avoid butter, cheese, high-fat dairy products, biscuits, cakes, pastries, chocolates, greasy fast food and restaurant food. A deficiency of Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) can also lead to oily skin. Therefore, include sources of riboflavin in your diet like spinach, wheat germ and chickpeas or simply take a B complex supplement containing zinc. Zinc has been proven to be helpful for healthy skin. A zinc deficiency can cause acne and oily skin. Drink plenty of fluid: It’s essential to stay hydrated to keep your skin healthy. Drinking water will detoxify your body and maintain your fluid balance by controlling sebum production. Drink 8-10 glasses of water a day to improve the appearence of your skin. Always remove cosmetic before sleeping: Never go to sleep with makeup on. You risk clogging your pores and creating a bed for bacteria growth. Your skin needs time to breathe, especially when you are asleep and your body is in repair mode. No matter how tired you are, always cleanse the makeup off your skin before going to sleep. Follow up with a light moisturiser and a glass of water so you can wake up with glowing skin To clear away excess oil always use a mud pack at least once a week. It is an excellent remedy for oily skin Lavender is very good for oily skin, Spray lavender water twice a day on your face and see benefical results Try to maintain a healthy weight or lose those extra kgs to maintain a fit body. This itself will control oiliness for your skin Avoid non vegetarian food if you have an oily skin. Non vegetarian food tends to be high in fat content and is also difficult to digest giving rise to an oily skin















