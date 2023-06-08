Home

Yoga For Cancer: How Yoga May Benefit Cancer Patients? 4 Easy Asanas to Try

Cancer is one of the leading causes of death worldwide. Globally, nearly 18 million people world wide develope this life threating disease.

Yoga is one of the most ancient practices that has been known for its medicinal purposes. It is no surprise how yoga and meditation help to calm and relax the body and mind. With a plethora of stretches and asanas available, there ar poses to help with several specific illness or body-related issues, From back pain to flabby arms, there are asanas to try for everything. Recently, a new study suggest that yoga can also be beneficial for patients with cancer. According to World Health Organisation, cancer is a large group of diseases that can start in almost any organ or tissue of the body when abnormal cells grow uncontrollably, go beyond their usual boundaries to invade adjoining parts of the body and/or spread to other organs.

According to the Guardian, “three studies presented at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), the world’s largest cancer conference, add weight to growing evidence that physical activity can help, not hinder, patients. Quoting Dr Melissa Hudson, a leading expert in cancer survival, said at the conference in Chicago, “Our data suggest that yoga significantly reduces inflammation among cancer survivors,” the study’s authors wrote in a report published at the ASCO meeting.”

“Clinicians should consider prescribing yoga for survivors experiencing inflammation, which may lead to a high chronic toxicity burden and increased risk of progression, recurrence, and second cancers.”

Yoga was found to be better at helping relieve fatigue and maintain quality of life, the research found.

Yoga benefits for cancer patients:

While recent studies support yoga as a means:

Lowers Fatigue

Reduces Stress

Improves physical functioning

Sleep Better

Lowers Risk of Recurrence

4 Easy Yoga Asanas to Try

Meditation or Seated meditation is the best way to begin the session to relax and calm the body and mind.

Nauka-asana – Boatasan

Nauka or boat is pretty explanatory in its name. In this yoga pose one needs to sit straight with legs stretched out. Then lift your knees off the ground and try to make a V-shape with the body. Keep your backs straight and stretch your arms at shoulder height. Try to hold the pose for few seconds.

Chakravakasana or Cat-Cow Pose

This gentle, accessible backbend stretches and mobilises the spine. Practicing this pose also stretches your torso, shoulders, and neck. For this one needs to get on all fours and place their wrists underneath your shoulders and your knees underneath your hips. Inhale as you look up and let your stomach drop down toward the mat. Exhale as you tuck your chin into your chest, draw your navel toward your spine, and arch your spine toward the ceiling.

Adho Mukha Asana or Downward facing Dog

This traditional forward bend can be restful and rejuvenating. Practicing this pose can help relieve back pain and sciatica. It helps to work out imbalances in the body and improves strength.

Pavanmuktasana

This yoga pose strengthens abdominal muscles and help reduce gastrointestinal problems. Lie down on your back and stretch put your legs. Slowly bend your knew and bring them towards your chest. Use your arms to pull them closer and then hold the position for few seconds.

Uttara Asana or Camel Pose

The camel pose stretches the abdominal region and improves digestion. It also relieves lower back pain, improves posture and helps in reducing fat in thighs. While performing this asana, one needs to kneel down. Then lean backwards, bend your head and spine and try touching the feet.















