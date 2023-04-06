Home

Hugh Jackman Screens For Basal Cell Carcinoma, Skin Cancer: Know Signs, Symptoms, Risks And Measures

Hugh Jackman has been promoting the use of sunscreen extensively and raising awareness of the skin cancer concern ever since he was identified with the disease in 2013.



Hugh Jackman, 54, who is well known for playing Wolverine, recently revealed that a skin cancer worry led to his having two biopsies. The actor reminded everyone to wear sunscreen with a high SPF in a video posted on his Instagram account. He stated he expects his results within the next three days while sporting a bandage on his nose. Hugh Jackman was initially diagnosed with skin cancer in 2013, and since then, at least six treatments for the disease have been administered to him, according to reports.

WHAT IS BASAL CELL CARCINOMA, THE SKIN CANCER HUGH JACKMAN GOT SCREENED FOR?

The most prevalent type of skin cancer, basal cell carcinoma, develops in the skin’s basal cells, which are in charge of replacing lost skin cells with new ones. It may manifest as a visible growth or bump on the skin that is chronically ill. It might happen in places that are constantly exposed to sunshine.

WHAT ARE THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF BASAL CELL CARCINOMA?

Basal cell carcinoma typically appears on areas of your body that are exposed to the sun, particularly your head and neck. Basal cell carcinoma can less frequently form on areas of your body like the genitalia that are typically shielded from the sun.

If you notice any changes in the way your skin looks, such as a new growth, a change in an existing growth, or a persistent sore, schedule a visit with your healthcare practitioner.

WHAT ARE THE RISKS FACTORS ASSOCIATED WITH BASAL CELL CARCINOMA?

UV radiation from sources including sunlight, tanning beds, and commercial tanning lamps is assumed to be mostly responsible for the DNA damage in basal cells. Skin cancers that form on skin that is not typically exposed to sunlight, are not explained by sun exposure. Additional causes of skin cancer include radiation therapy, growing older, having a family history of the disease, exposure to arsenic (a hazardous metal), and hereditary skin cancer syndromes.

WHAT ARE PREVENTIVE MEASURES FOR BASAL CELL CARCINOMA?

Avoid the sun during the day. Wear sunscreen all year round. Wear tightly woven clothes, covering arms and legs. Check your skin and report any changes to your doctor.











