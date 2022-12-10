ICC organizes an interactive session with Mr. Safir Anand

Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) organizes an interactive session to discuss how to create or destroy business value through IP. The session witnesses valuable insights from Mr. Safir Anand Senior Partner and Head of Department (Trademarks, Contractual and Commercial IP) from ANAND & ANAND hosted by Mr. Rajat Dalmia, Member ICC Executive Committee and Director, Quality Tea Plantations Pvt. Ltd. This interaction was held on 7th December, 2022 from 3:30pm onwards.

Dr. Rajive Kaul, Past President, ICC & Chairman, Nicco Engineering Services Ltd.,welcomed Mr. Safir Anand with all praises as he said, “A self-accomplished man dedicated to building a successful brands is here to enlighten us with his knowledge regarding how to build brand equity and provide company with ideology to make a perpetual space in today’s ecosystem,” he said, welcoming Mr. Safir Anand with all praise.”

Mr. Safir Anand Senior Partner and Head of Department (Trademarks, Contractual and Commercial IP) from ANAND & ANAND elated to be a part of a session hosted by one of India’s oldest Chambers of Commerce, said, “As the intellectual property is constantly being created and destroyed, it is essential for all businesses to avoid using a non patented brand because if it is lost, the market value will immediately fall, resulting in millions of dollars in losses for the business and probably never being resolved. For instance, if we take Disney under consideration you shall find that since the beginning it has monetized Mickey Mouse, have perpetual brand all around the world. On the other side if you take Agarwal sweets as a consideration then you shall see no one knows who is the owner of Agarwal as it has been used by several sweet makers. This ecosystem has made it very important for the corporators to patent their business trademarks as it might not be important in India but it plays a valuable role all around the world. Being here in Bengal, stating an example I would say the Pandals the artists create can be filed for patent as it is their beautiful and unique creation which requires recognition.”

Mr. Rajat Dalmia, Member ICC Executive Committee and Director, Quality Tea Plantations Pvt. Ltd., while delivering the Vote of Thanks stated, “This event has a huge opportunity for the entrepreneurs present here and I believe we have gathered much valuable insights which was illustrated through this beautiful film by Mr. Anand. So I believe we should make our ways to safeguard the business and create an ecosystem.”