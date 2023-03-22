Home

Anti-Acne Diet: Include 4 Vitamins in Your Meals to Help Get Rid of Acne

Certain nutrients and nutrient-rich foods can improve our skin health and prevent acne.

Anti-Acne Diet: Diet plays an important role in keeping your skin healthy and glowing. Eating foods that promote clearer skin, including a varied diet that is rich in skin-nourishing vitamins is important but sometimes we might need help some extra help from nutrients or vitamins. Nutritionist, Anjali Mukerjee reveals few essential nutrients that you can add in daily meals to fight back acne.

Nutritionist says ”Acne almost seems like a rite of passage for everyone, especially in their teenage years. But oftentimes, acne presents itself as a major issue even in adults and one way to combat that is to provide our skin with the right balance of nutrients to stay healthy, glowing and acne-free. Swipe right for our top 4 nutrients that help to fight acne.

PS: In addition to specific nutrient addition, reducing sugar intake has also been shown to play an important role in skin health. Cutting back consumption of processed foods and focusing on gut health will increase nutrient absorption and improve overall skin health.”

Vitamin A in the form of Beta-carotene and Retin A are especially beneficial for clear, glowing skin and combating acne occurring at puberty. Zinc is an immune booster and suppresses bacterial activity that causes acne. A high potency B-complex is of paramount importance in controlling facial oiliness. Vitamin C prevents the spread of acne and should be taken in doses of 1000-2000 mg

