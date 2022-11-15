 Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) gets new Office Bearers

Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) holds its 94th Annual General Meeting to announce the upcoming office bearers of ICC. The event has been graced by Minister of State, Road Transport & Highways and Civil Aviation, Government of India, General (Dr.) Vijay Kumar Singh (Retd.), Minister of State, Education and External Affairs, Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, and noted film actor, Boman Irani.



New office Bearers who took over the leadership role at today’s AGM are as follows:-



Mr. Mehul Mohanka, Managing Director & Group CEO of Tega Group of Companies will hold office as President of Indian Chamber of Commerce. Today Tega has a wide customer base in 92 Countries across the world. He is the craftsperson behind taking Tega to a new global level. He holds an MBA from University of Pittsburgh – Joseph M. Katz Graduate School of Business, USA and was granted a Certificate in Advanced Management from Harvard Business School, USA.

Mr. Ameya Prabhu, Founder and Managing Director of NAFA Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. Took over as Senior Vice President of ICC. Ameya

has been designated as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum. Ameya is also a Partner at UAP Advisors LLP. UAP’s businesses include asset management, principal investing, investment banking, and sustainability focused strategic advisory services. UAP’s strategic investments include IFFCO Kisan Finance, a rural NBFC; Draslovka India, a chemical manufacturing joint venture with Draslovka from Czech Republic and investments in Ayurveda, IoT and technology.



Mr. Abhyuday Jindal has taken over as Vice President of ICC. A Boston University graduate in Economics and Business Management, Mr Abhyuday Jindal has wide ranging experience has been inducted as Vice President of ICC. Mr Jindal started his career with the JSW Group and later at Boston Consulting Group. Mr Jindal entered the USD 4.20 billion (as of March’22) Jindal Stainless consortia. Strongly rooted in the Indian soil, Mr Jindal’s community-centric transformational approach has led to the development and sustenance of several empowerment initiatives in and around its production facilities.

Mr. Mehul Mohanka, excited for his new role, said, “This new role has come up with new responsibilities and I am elevated with the duties that I need to fulfil. ICC helps in preparing businesses by understanding the needs of the future and preparing stakeholders to bring out the best from the opportunities and changes of the future. I would try my best to justify my new role and contribute to the growth of business and economy.