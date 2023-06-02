Home

Lifestyle

Cannes 2023: Indian Designer Sanjukta Dutta Brings The Traditional Assamese Paat to The Global Red-Carpet

Assamese Designer, Sanjukta Dutta left no stones unturned in bringing the age-old art of Assam culture at Cannes Film Festival.

Cannes 2023: Indian Designer Sanjukta Dutta Brings The Traditional Assamese Paat to The Global Red-Carpet

India at Cannes 2023: We are still in an awe of all the magnificent looks that we witnessed this year at Cannes Film festival. Several Bollywood celebrities as well as designers gave us fashion moments and also were the reason behind putting India on the global map. Particularly the Assamese designer, Sanjukta Dutta who had internationally famous model Ingrida Ilgine walked in an Assamese paat gown on the red carpet.

Sanjukta Dutta is renowned for her passion in Assamese handlooms created a verdent green hooded gown for model, Ingrida Ilgine . The silk gown featured floral detailing around the hemline and hode with lush green rosettes on the bottom half of the attire. The green silk of the gown was an Assamese paat silk or mulberry silk that can be recognised easily by the knowing eye.

Sharing this on social media, Sanjukt Dutta wrote ”My small effort for bringing Assam silk to global podium takes another step when internationally famous model Ingrida Ilgine walked, in an Assamese paat gown on red carpet of Cannes Film Festival 2023. @ingrida.official @festivaldecannes #cannesfilmfestival #sanjuktadutta #handloom #silk #silkgown #cannesredcarpet #instagood #loveforhandlooms. So happy to share with you all and thanks for your blessings always”

Assamese Designer, Sanjukta Dutta Brings The Traditional Paat Handloom Silk to Cannes 2023

Interestingly, this is the third consecutive year that Model, Ilgine Ingrida has opted for Sanjukta’s label. A recipient of many awards in the category of “Best Fashion Designer”, Sanjukta Dutta’s label also debuted at the Paris Fashion Week earlier this year. She has left no stone unturned in empowering the rural artisans of India and in bringing and reviving the age-old art of Assamese handlooms to the global stage.















