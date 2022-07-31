INDIAsize develops India’s first country-specific size chart

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has launched a national sizing survey to develop India’s first country-specific size chart, which will give Indians, clothes that fit better. The survey for mapping will collate basic data like gender, locality and age.

The first phase of the survey will look into a size chart for 15 to 65+ years of age, while the second phase will map sizes for children. The entire scanning process will take around 15 minutes per scan. This multicity human safe 3D body scanning survey marathon enters Kolkata as part of the last phase. With a target to cover more than 25000 people in the age group of 15- 65 years in six different cities located in six regions of India, 3D body scanning technology has been in Kolkata recently at NIFT and Titly banquet, Ballygunge Place, Kolkata.

The survey which started since July 2021 by support of the Design Smith Pvt. Ltd. who are the On Ground Execution partner for this project.

Noopur Anand, PI, INDIAsize stated that, “since June 2021, INDIAsize have completed scanning over 24,000 people pan-India and the target is to cover more than 25000 people in the age group of 15- 65 years in six different cities located in six regions of India. Data collection has already been completed in New Delhi (North India ), Mumbai (West India), Chennai (South India), Hyderabad (Centre India) and is currently in Kolkata (East India) and will be followed by last stop Shillong (North-East). India having its own size chart is rapidly becoming a reality from a dream and finally the Indian consumers will be able to buy clothes which are made for them by the data collected from them and hence will fit them better”.

V. Lalithalakshmi, Director, NIFT Kolkata, said, “NIFT Kolkata is proud to be supporting the INDIAsize project which is one-of-its-kind anthropometric survey being implemented by NIFT under the aegis of Ministry of Textiles, Govt. of India. The sizing survey involves extracting body measurements of the Indian population and has followed a systematic pattern of completing the compilation of data, phase by phase, through the entire nation.”

Expressing his satisfaction on the progress of the National sizing survey being implemented across our vast nation, Mr. Shantmanu, Director General, NIFT expressed his satisfaction for the efforts of the INDIAsize team to have entered the last phase of their marathon sizing survey using non-contact human safe 3D body scanning technology that will enable India to come up with standard body size for Indian population.

INDIAsize needs to be appreciated for their effort, because, finally the Indian consumers will be able to buy clothes using an standardized INDIAsize that will be adopted by the garment manufacturers and this is expected to bring in a sea change in the Indian Garment Industry.