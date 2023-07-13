Home

Health

Monsoon Health Kit For Eyes: Infections to Precautions, 5 Things to be Mindful of This Season

Onset of monsoon entail s host of diseases and infections. Being well aware about the symptoms, common problems and how to deal with it is important. This health is an all encompassing toolkit to know more and be prepared for on going monsoon health isues.

A splash and a dash in the rain is all fun and frolic but maintaining hygiene after that is equally important. It rains infections and virus during monsoon season. Apart from the romanticised idea of the rainy season, it is also the time when people are vulnerable to several infections, water-borne diseases, gut infections and more. Eye infections too witness a spurge. During this time sir becomes a carrier of all sorts of monsoon bacteria and viruses.

Common Eye Health Problems During Rainy Season:

Conjunctivitis : Pink eye or conjunctivitis is one of the most common eye problems that spread during monsoon. Due to increased moisture, the spread becomes more fast. sticky discharge from the eyes, redness in the eyes, swelling, and itching are a few symptoms of pink eye.

: Pink eye or conjunctivitis is one of the most common eye problems that spread during monsoon. Due to increased moisture, the spread becomes more fast. sticky discharge from the eyes, redness in the eyes, swelling, and itching are a few symptoms of pink eye. Corneal Ulcers: It is caused due to fungi, bacteria, viruses or a parasite. There can be some problems in vision, discharge from the eyes and redness and eye pain.

It is caused due to fungi, bacteria, viruses or a parasite. There can be some problems in vision, discharge from the eyes and redness and eye pain. Styes: Another common bacterial eye problem. When small glands around eyelashes get clogged, it leads to formation of small lumps on the eyelids. Dust particles, when caught in the glands only amplify the problem. Pain in the eye, and redness over eye lids are some symptoms of it.

Eye Care Tips For Monsoon

Do not touch your eyes often. Germs and bacteria from different surface make infect the eys from hand touch. Maintain proper hand hygiene

always clean your hand and lens before wearing them.

Wear sunglasses to protect your eyes from dusty particles on a windy rainy day Separate your towels for your face and body. When sweating in the humid weather, try to use clean handkerchiefs around the eyes, or properly kept wipes. Use lubrication for eyes only after getting a proper prescription from a doctor. Avoid waterlogged areas to stay clear off viruses and bacteria. Wash your eyes with clean water and avoid directly splashing it. There may be some irritants there. Avoid makeup to lower the chance of getting infected. humidity and moisture in the air can be a catalyst for spread of bacteria.

Foods to Boost Eye Health

Healthy diet plays a pivotal role and maintaining health of different body parts. food rich in vitamin c, anti-oxidants, minerals, iron, and anti-inflammatory properties are best suited to maintain eye health. HEre are few food choices to add ion your every day diet and keep the eyes healthy during the monsoon.

Amla

Carrots

Raw red peppers good for eye blood vessels

Leafy Greens

Almonds

Citrus rich fruits and foods

Nuts and seeds that shield eyes from oxidative damage

Fish

Eggs

Tomatoes

Apart from being aware about the infections, symptoms and tips to take care of, it is also important to stay hydrated. Dehydrated eyes become more itchy , dried and discomforting.















