Monsoon Health Kit: Infections to Precautions, All You Need to Know For a Healthy Rainy Season

Monsoon season is on its peak and it is imperative to know all the do’s and don’ts for the season.

Rain, rain go away much? This is pretty much the thought of almost everyone these days. The monsoon seems to be on its peak with waterlogging everywhere and well, social media is raining with memes too! Delhi-NCR looks like drowning in this rain with red and yellow alerts being sounded by the MET department. Puddles are every where and several schools were ordered to remain closed – it’s a rainy day! while it is true that sitting at home many of us enjoy the cool breeze, playing some Saawan-related music and sipping piping hot cups of tea and coffee, at the same time health care is on high alert on too because of rising monsoon diseases. Monsoon entails several waterborne diseases, illness, allergies etc. Wondering what to eat, what not? How to keep children safe? and a few other question.

Fret not, we have curated the monsoon health kit you need. It is a kit with all the basic knowledge of the dos and don’ts for this monsoon season.

MONSOON DISEASES TO LOOK OUT FOR

With cities witnessing rainfalls from day to night, waterlogging, and accumulation of water is bound to happen. And with dirty water, stagnant puddles or water bodies, water-borne diseases have a higher probability of spreading. According to World Health Organisation, 80 per cent of diseases are probably waterborne across the world. In addition to it, skin infections also become pretty common.

Cholera – A common water-borne disease, it may cause diarrhoea, dehydration etc. Have a good intake of water and healthy food to avoid it

Hepatitis A – It may be contracted from contaminated water and attacks liver health. It could further lead to jaundice, fever, nausea etc.

Typhoid – Contaminated water or food can easily lead to typhoid. It is also a common water-borne disease that sucks the energy out of an infected person.

Ringworm: This fungal infection causes a red, ring-shaped rash that may be itchy or scaly. It can occur on any part of the body, but is most common on the scalp, groin, and feet.

Athlete's foot: This fungal infection causes itching, redness, and scaling between the toes. It is more likely to occur in people who have wet feet for prolonged periods of time, such as athletes or people who work in wet environments.

Dengue-Malaria: Mosquito-borne diseases also see a rise in cases due to dirty rainwater and stagnant waterbodies that give the ground for mosquitoes to breed.

MONSOON SUPERFOODS TO INCLUDE IN EVERYDAY DIET

Food is another important aspect. With the changing season, it’s imperative to change food choices and dietary styles too. During a time when diseases might be on the rise, here are a few food, spices and herb to keep closer.

Tumeric milk

Vitamin C Rich food

Sprouts could be a healthy snack

Probiotics help with of good bacteria in the gut, which helps fight the bad bacteria or the disease-causing bacteria.

Green vegetables are loaded with nutrients

Garlic is an immunity booster

Giner has both anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties

MUST HEALTH TIPS AND PRECAUTIONS TO TAKE DURING MONSOON

Avoid Tap Water: One should otherwise also avoid using the tap water directly to lower the risk of dirty water. Hand Hygiene: Maintaining proper hand hygiene is important. Wash your hands before eating, after coming home from outisde, using washroom etc. Wash Your Fruits and Veggies: Since a lot of people buy from open cart vendors, there are chances that they get covered in rainwater. Clean Surrounding: Remove the possibility of water stagnation and keep the surroundings clean to avoid breeding grounds of mosquitos. Full clothes and Mosquito Repellants: Try to keep your body covered to prevent insect bites. also, use mosquito repellant to avoid malaria, and dengue. Steer Clear of Waterlogging: Avoid going near waterlogged places as it may pose a health risk. always wash your feet after coming back from a rainy stroll. Keep yourself hydrated – Consume warm beverages like herbal teas, warm milk Increase seasonal fruits in your diet Avoid street food Keep your skin clean and dry: It is better to dry off completely after swimming or bathing.

