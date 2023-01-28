Read Time: 2 Minute, 15 Second

Innovators Over Coffee successfully hosted its ninth session of this season to transform the dormant image of Calcutta city that served as the cultural epicenter to that of a vibrant hub full of people challenging the status quo. The glorious event includedMr Meghdut Roychowdhury, Founder of MCRA & Chief Innovation Officer of Techno India Group, Dr. Dipanjan Nag, PhD, MBA, CLP, RTTP, Professor of Practice, Rutgers University Chair, Ohio Intellectual Property Alliance President, Innovaito, Mr Indrajit Lahiri, Digital Creator, Mr Rajeev Paul, Owner of Bhooter Raja Dilo Bor, Bawarchi and Hindustan Sweets and Mr Subhashis Dutt, Founder of Bengal Business Council and owner of Mohendra Dutt and Sons.

A fire side chat on “Intellectual Property” by Dr. Dipanjan Nag and Mr Meghdut Roychowdhury was organised. It was intriguing, informative, and educational. The conversation emphasized the value of intellectual property in assisting consumers in making knowledgeable decisions regarding the security, dependability, and effectiveness of products. Theevent was adorned with another discussion between Mr Indrajit Lahiri and Mr Rajeev moderated by Mr Paul Subhashis Dutt on “With or Without You”, discussion on the current scenario of food bloggers and the restaurant industry.The conversation was stimulating as well as entertaining.

Intellectual property is a term used to describe creation, which includes designing and inventions.The youth should face challenges and accept the obstacles. Their ideas can shape the present and bring a bright future. On the other hand food blogging is becomingimportant for the online promotion of cafes and restaurants. People can obtain a clear picture of the menu, cost, and real-world reviews through food blogging. Customers are given the chance to broaden their palates and thoughts about various menu items and dishes.Food blogging helps bloggers to gain popularity as well as an opportunity to earn.

“The city has long been associated with creativity, sports, a high standard of life, art, and culture in all conceivable sectors. By shedding light on tales that ought to be shared with the world, the series of discussions hosted by Innovators OverCoffee aims to restore Calcutta’s once-glory. This is an effort to find new Calcutta symbols across all professions and to celebrate the city like never before. It will encourage young people to appreciate the city for what it is.” said Mr Meghdut Roychowdhury, Founder, Make Calcutta Relevant Again and Chief Innovation Officer, Techno India Group.

The enthusiastic participation of the food bloggers made the event interesting and boosted networking.Live music performed around the bonfire marked the conclusion of the gathering.

About Post Author admin oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net https://www.thetimesofbengal.com