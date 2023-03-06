Home

Festivals Events

International Women’s Day 2023: All You Need to Know About History, Significance, And The Theme #EmbraceEquity

International Women’ s Day 2023: . It is a day when women are recognized for their achievements without regard to divisions, whether national, ethnic, linguistic, cultural, economic or political.

“ There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish.” – Michelle Obama

International Women’ s Day 2023: A day that celebrates the essence of women, March 8 is every year is doused in colours of women empowerment and spreading awareness about gender equality. International women’s day is a day that recognises the achievements of women, spreads awareness about gender equality, need to come out of the gender bias in the society, spread messages about women rights, abuse against women. Apart from these everything and anything under the sun that pertains to women is celebrated on this day.

International Women’s Day is celebrated in many countries around the world. Since those early years, International Women’s Day has assumed a new global dimension for women in developed and developing countries alike.

Women’s Day 2023: History, Significance

The United Nations Charter in 1945 became the first international agreement to affirm the principle of equality between men and women. Later, on March 8, 1975, during International Women’s Year, UN observed its first official International Women’s Day.

Officially recognized by the United Nations in 1977, International Women’s Day first emerged from the activities of labour movements at the turn of the twentieth century in North America and across Europe. The first National Woman’s Day was observed in the United States on 28 February. The Socialist Party of America designated this day in honour of the 1908 garment workers’ strike in New York, where women protested against working conditions.

But the first milestone in US was much earlier – in 1848. Indignant over women being barred from speaking at an anti-slavery convention, Americans Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Lucretia Mott congregate a few hundred people at their nation’s first women’s rights convention in New York. Together they demand civil, social, political and religious rights for women in a Declaration of Sentiments and Resolutions. A movement is born.

Women’s Day 2023: Theme

Every year International Women’s Day is driven with a theme pertaining to women. This year the theme for the UN International Women’s Day is ‘DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality.’ This theme is aligned with the priority theme for the 67th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW-67), “Innovation and technological change, and education in the digital age for achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls”.

Post COVID, a varsity of things has been transitioned into online mode. Hence, it makes it quite

Happy International Women’s Day!











