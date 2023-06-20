Home

International Yoga Day: How to Use Yoga For Healing And Complete Well-Being – Tips And Asanas

International Yoga Day 2023: What is the idea of well-being and holistic wellness, and how can Yoga help you achieve that? Can Yoga also heal you completely? Here’s all you need to know.

International Yoga Day: When we are healthy in the mind, body, and spirit we will enjoy well-being. Just like a seed when given enough sunlight, water, and fertile soil that will grow into a beautiful plant or a tree, similarly when we take care of ourselves as individuals, humanity can experience collective well-being.

Yoga For Healing: What is Well-Being?

Being in good health is defined as being attentively present in the present. In this day and age of smartphones, where technology has taken over how we live, think, feel, and act, mindfulness is a strategy for reconnecting with oneself. When you practice mindful living, you learn to become aware of your thoughts, feelings, physical sensations, and surroundings. Being present-focused has a positive effect on your mental health and improves your wellness. This fosters self-care and when individuals care for themselves, they can better care for their community.

Yoga for Healing: Valuing and Loving Yourself

Life is a process in which we always work to become better people every day. At the end of each year, you can set aside some time to reflect in silence on whether you were successful in achieving the goals you had set for yourself. Your life will constantly change, with some changes that you will be proud of and some that you won’t. But don’t worry; as long as we live to see the beginning of yet another brand-new day, we will continue to work towards achieving our objectives. Self-love leads to compassion and love for everyone else in the world too.

Yoga for Healing: A Healthy Body and Mind

Yoga is advantageous for people of all ages and has several benefits. Regardless of whether you want to put on or lose weight, have beautiful skin, good hair, a stronger immune system, improved flexibility, and more. Additional aspects including strength, flexibility, endurance, and balance are also addressed by yoga asanas. There are numerous other poses, including arm balances, inversions, twists while sitting or standing, backbends, and forward bends. This brings alignment not only to the body but also to the mind and spirit.

Yoga for Healing: Holistic Self-Development

By engaging in spirituality, you can master your emotions. With this foundation, you may keep appreciating life’s beauty and clinging to optimism for a brighter future. Spiritual practices help us to be more tolerant of our circumstances and to let go of things that no longer benefit us. Spiritual practices teach us to be more accepting of our circumstances and have compassion for all. This brings humanity together for global well-being.

Yoga for Healing: Powerful Yogic Techniques

Surya Namaskar – Sun Salutation: The Surya Namaskar, sometimes referred to as the Sun Salutation, is an intricate sequence of eight difficult yoga poses. Although we can perform the Surya Namaskar at any time of day, it is recommended that we do it first thing in the morning and without eating. The Surya Namaskar is beneficial for the body and mind in addition to giving the body a thorough workout. After frequent practice, one feels energetic, healthy, and peaceful the entire day. Pranayama and Meditation Techniques: Yoga enables you to connect with your inner resources for more natural and effective methods to attain physical and mental comfort. Although it is increasingly commonplace for us to experience stress, yoga allows you to experiment with more healthy methods to handle it. Starting the day with a combination of asanas, pranayama, meditation, and chanting is an option.

Taking care of your physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual well-being will be ensured by doing this.

— inputs by Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder, Akshar Yoga Institutions
















