Is Chapati Fattening? How to Lose Weight With THIS Indian Bread? Expert Answers

Chapati or roti are an essential component of the Indian diet. It is made with whole wheat, is nutritious, and goes well with a variety of foods, including curries and dry vegetables.

Nearly every Indian home has roti, commonly referred to as Indian bread or chapati. This classic Indian flatbread is filled with nutrients that are very beneficial for your health. The capacity of chapati to help with weight loss and diabetes management is one of the most well-known health advantages of eating it. Chapati is filled with minerals including vitamins B1, B2, B3, B6, and B9, iron, calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, and potassium and has a long list of health advantages to give. A plain chapati is a great source of soluble fibre, which helps maintain a healthy digestive system, lower blood cholesterol levels, and avoid constipation. BUT can you lose weight with chapati?

IS CHAPATI FATTENING?

There isn’t any food item that can make you fat unless you are overeating. I mean healthy food can make you fat too if you are eating in a surplus. Nutritionist Nancy Dehra says, “If you eat more calories from foods that have less fibre and protein; you will not feel satiated quickly. This means you will eat more of that food. More Food = More Calories.”

HOW TO LOSE WEIGHT WITH CHAPATI?

If you are looking to lose weight it makes sense to limit foods that are low in fibre and nutrients. This doesn’t mean that you cannot enjoy your favourite foods having low fibre content. It only means that you will eat them less often when trying to lose weight.

Just make sure you prioritise protein at every meal and enjoy it with some salad and whole sources of carbs like wheat; potatoes; oats; rice etc. This will make your meals more satisfying and you will have lesser cravings for sugar and other junk food.

CHAPATI DIET GUIDE

Did you know that one chapati of 50 gms has 120 calories? So, if you eat 6 chapatis in a day, it’s only 720 calories. The nutritionist further revealed that we never eat chapati by itself; the majority of our meals are carb-heavy, and therefore we need to consume less chapati to make the meal more balanced. Add two salad servings, and curd and keep rotating between pulses and other vegetables.

