Summer Diet: Is it Healthy to Have Watermelons Everyday? Here Are 5 Facts You Should Know

Experts suggest having watermelons everyday and is the highly recommended fruit in summer season.

Summer Diet: Is it Healthy to Have Watermelons Everyday? Here Are 5 Facts You Should Know (Source: Freepik)

Summer season has arrived. It is essential to stay hydrated in hot weathers in order to keep our energy levels replenished. Well, water is not the only the ensured source that we get enough hydration in the body, seasonal fruits and vegetables also play its role. Watermelon, mango, peach, melon, cucumber are some of the amazing treats out there. While hydration is common to all these, this crunchy juicy fruit watermelon is a must-have fruit for summer and the reasons are numerous. Experts suggest having watermelon every day and is the highly recommended fruit in summer season. Here are 5 reasons why you should include this delicious watery fruit in your diet.

Here’s Why to Include Watermelon in Your Summer Diet:

Healthy Skin: Watermelon is not just beneficial for body but also excellent for skin. It’s water content makes the skin soft and strong. Watermelon consists of Vitamin C that boosts collagen production and also has an anti-ageing effect on skin. Improves Heart Health: Watermelon consists of zero sodium content and plenty of potassium, that helps regulate high blood pressure. Watermelons are great addition to your diet for better heart health. Beneficial For Eyes: Watermelon has plenty of vitamin A which is an essential vitamin to keep your eyes healthy. The compound lycopene found in watermelon have benefits for eye health too. Prevents Muscle Soreness: Watermelon is best for a post-workout snack. It helps prevent muscle soreness after workouts and keeps you hydrated within. Helps Weight Loss: Did you know watermelon has just 30 calories? It is called a negative calorie food which means it burns more calories through digestion than the calories that we intake while consuming it. Watermelon also boosts digestion, thus making it great for a weight loss diet.











