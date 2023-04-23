Is IVF Possible After Miscarriage? Heres What Expert Says

Home

Health

Is IVF Possible After Miscarriage? Here’s What Expert Says

As per fertility specialist, couples who experience recurrent pregnancy loss should consider fertility treatments such as IVF.

Is IVF Possible After Miscarriage? Here’s What Expert Says

A miscarriage can be devastating experience for a relationship, especially for a woman. The hopes of holding your child snatched due to unfortunate circumstances can be emotionally draining. Miscarriages can occur due to hereditary factors, hormone imbalances, and bad lifestyle choices such as smoking, drinking, drug use, autoimmune illnesses, cancer, and so on.

Miscarriages can occur even if you take all of the doctor’s measures. It’s not your fault, so don’t give up. Miscarriages are predicted in 16-20% of pregnancies, according to one research. A single loss does not exclude a future successful pregnancy. Several miscarriages, known medically as recurrent pregnancy loss (RPL), are a cause for concern. A fertility professional consultation can help you avoid miscarriage and have a comfortable pregnancy journey.

What exactly is recurrent pregnancy loss?

When a miscarriage occurs two times or more in a row, professionals refer to it as repeat or recurrent pregnancy loss. Recurrent miscarriages affect around 1% of women, and if the loss occurs three times in a row, it is critical to seek medical attention. To confirm a miscarriage and discover the cause, your doctor may do an ultrasound, pelvic exam, or blood test. Once you’ve passed tissue via the birth canal, your doctor may send it to a lab for testing.

What causes miscarriage?

Miscarriage occurs in around 15% of pregnancies and is defined as the loss of a pregnancy before 20 weeks of gestation. The majority of miscarriages happen during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy. The majority of losses are caused by an embryonic chromosomal defect. Yet, a number of additional factors can lead to ongoing infertility. Genetic issues can sometimes hinder an embryo from growing normally. Other variables that might impair a woman’s capacity to carry a pregnancy include uterine abnormalities, metabolic reasons, environmental factors, infections, hormone disorders, and perhaps clotting issues.

It is crucial to understand that the vast majority of women will go on to have a live delivery after suffering one or even two miscarriages, while some women may require therapy to increase their chances of having a live birth while decreasing their risk of miscarriage.

How IVF can help after a series of miscarriages?

In-Vitro Fertilization is a good method of achieving conception for women who experienced recurrent pregnancy loss. The procedure outlines precise actions you may follow to improve your chances of having a healthy pregnancy and lowering your chances of miscarriage.

Fertility doctors provide preimplantation genetic screening as part of IVF (PGS). It is accompanied by preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD) to reduce risk of passing on inherited conditions if present in any family. The techniques allow physicians to examine an embryo for chromosomal and genetic issues that might lead to a miscarriage. They check for genetic illnesses such as cystic fibrosis and a variety of other ailments. The doctor guarantees that only healthy and chromosomally normal embryos are transferred to the uterus, considerably lowering the chance of miscarriage.

(Inputs: Dr Karishma Dafle, Fertility Consultant, Nova IVF Fertility, Pune)











