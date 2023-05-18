Home

Lifestyle

India at Cannes: Is Mrunal Thakur Our NEW Desi Girl in Embellished Saree Gown?

Mrunal Thakur turns desi girl with Falguni Shane Peacock’s embellished saree on the third day of the 76th Cannes Film Festival – See hot pics

Is Mrunal Thakur Our NEW Desi Girl in Embellished Saree Gown?



Hi there, Mrunal Thakur, welcome to Cannes 2023!

Mrunal Thakur is a popular name ever since her dreamy debut in the Telugu movie ‘Sita Ramam.’ After mesmerising her fans with her hot look in a black swimsuit and shimmery black blazer, she turned desi girl in a silver-coloured saree. The actress is leaving no stone unturned to create her sparkly magic in Falguni Shane Peacock’s embellished saree gown paired with a super sexy blouse. Mrunal Thakur finished her desi look with elegant earrings from Outhouse Jewellery and matching heels from Jimmy Choo. She took away our breath in soft wavy curls with a side part. For the glamour quotient, Mrunal opted for soft dewy makeup and glossy lips.

Mrunal Thakur dropped her mesmerising photos on Instagram and the caption read, “Thank you @falgunishanepeacockindia for this absolute stunner and for making me feel like the #DesiGirl I am.”

MRUNAL THAKUR CREATES A MAGIC IN SAREE

Mrunal Thakur flaunted her unreal glow in the latest photos from France on social media. The Cannes debutant created waves on the internet ever since she revealed that she will wear a custom-made dreamy outfit by Falguni Shane Peacock. Her fans have swamped the comment section with immense love and admiration. One of the users wrote, “Haa mar hi dalo mrunal jinda mat reh ne do humko……🔥🔥🔥😢😢❤️.” Another user wrote, “Waoo you are looking absolutely magically beautiful M ❤️❤️❤️.”

Mrunal Thakur is a representative of the liquor brand Grey Goose at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès de Cannes in Cannes. Other Indian celebs who marked their presence at the global fashion event were Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta, and Urvashi Rautela.

What are your thoughts on Mrunal Thakur’s desi avatar in a heavily embellished saree at Cannes 2023?















