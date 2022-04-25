April 25, 2022

ITC ROYAL BENGAL and ITC Sonar offers Iftar Special

3 hours ago Mahiyan Chakrabarti

This Ramzan, ITC Royal Bengal & ITC Sonar brings a culinary celebration right at the doorstep. The Iftar special selections boasts flavorful biriyani to authentic phirni, crafted to bring alive unforgettable moments which are in the offering till 3rd May,  2022.

Dum Pukht offers a ‘nawabi dawat’ (Royal Feast), where each dish on the menu tells its own story while Peshawri brings alive the rustic charm with sumptuous award winning specialties from North West Frontier.  Meal for two starts at INR 3750 plus taxes, meal for four at INR 6750 plus taxes and meal for six at INR 9500 plus taxes onwards.

This includes delicacies like Haleem, Dal Bukhara, Bibi Ka Murgh Pulao, Galouti Kebab, Murgh Handi Qorma to name a few across three set menu selection.

Biryani & Pulao Collection brings together a fine curation of authentic recipes and culinary expertise perfected by the master chefs enhancing the dining pleasure. Each Biryani (chicken, seafood, mutton or vegetarian) is an ideal meal for one with a choice of either Mirch Baingan ka Salan or any one of the three raitas: Anar Kheera Raita/ Onion Pachadi/ Sarson Raita which is accurately complemented with one of India’s most popular desserts, from the Dum Pukht kitchen, the signature “Shahed-E-Jaam”.

The menu comes with dietary indicators, enabling diners to pre-advice on allergy ingredients.One can enjoy delicacies like Serai ki Biryani, Keema Pulao, Gosht Bohri Biryani, Metiabruz Biryani, Konaseema Kodi Pulao and Bibi ka Murgh Pulao to name a few, starting at INR 1800 plus taxes.

The festive offerings from Nutmeg include Tahini & Rose Halva, Almond & Saffron Ashrafi, Chocolate dipped Dates with Cashew Marzipan, Apricot & Pumpkin Seed Nankhatai, Jamun & Blackberry Halva, Walnut & Orange Blossom Kunafa. Starting at INR 999 plus taxes (Box of 9).

Ruhaniyat featuring Gourmet Couch, Biryani & Pulao Collection and Festive Offerings from Nutmeg is available on prominent food aggregator’s platform, Zomato, Swiggy & EazyDiner.  In addition, the collection can be ordered via the ITC F&B App and direct takeaway option.

So, to make this Ramzan a special one as far as the gastronomical journey is concerned, food from ITC Royal Bengal and ITC Sonar will definitely punctuate the festive mood and will truly make a permanent mark in the tastebuds which will long remain for one to cherish.

