Itchy Hair Scalp? 5 Worrisome Signs of Scalp Folliculitis, Check Its Treatment

In the below article, we help you understand what exactly scalp folliculitis is and how to tackle it. Read on to know more about this, and speak to the doctor without further delay.



Are you worried owing to those notorious bumps and constant itching that can be embarrassing? Then, you may have a condition called scalp folliculitis. Yes, you have heard it right! This condition is commonly seen in people and tends to impact the hair follicles on the scalp. One known to have this condition will notice small, red, inflamed bumps that may or may not be filled with pus. They can sometimes be painful and uncomfortable. But this condition is not so serious and can be managed with appropriate care and medication. If you are one of them who wants to get rid of the bumps and wishes to have a healthy scalp, then don’t worry as we tell you about some tips in the article below.

What is Scalp Folliculitis?

Scalp folliculitis means infection of the hair follicle and has two types: sterile folliculitis and bacterial folliculitis. In sterile folliculitis, the hair follicles don’t get infected but become inflamed owing to harsh massaging of the scalp, which leads to irritation. Bacterial folliculitis happens when the bacteria present in the follicles is activated because of seasonal changes/ changes in the skin due to hormonal issues etc . The causes of this are scratching or rubbing your head, twisting your hair, doing hairstyles that pull your hair, such as tight ponytails, wearing helmets and hats, and using a lot of hair products, keeping scalp unclean, dandruff etc

How to Treat This Condition?

Know about the treatment of this condition: To deal with this condition, one has to visit an expert who will guide regarding what has to be done. It is not advisable to massage a dirty scalp with any product or oil. Try to keep your scalp clean by washing your hair from time to time. Use a good shampoo recommended by the doctor to avoid any kind of damage to the hair. Take medications or supplements only as per your doctor’s advice. The doctor will suggest any tests etc like checking vitamin levels, hormonal levels if they are required. Keeping the scalp clean will help prevent this condition. Apply a warm compress or warm, damp cloth to your scalp to reduce scalp inflammation. Use lukewarm water to wash your hair.

(Inputs: Dr. Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics)












