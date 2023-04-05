ITC’s Savlon Glycerin Soap spearheads a major change in soap packaging

A global exemplar in sustainability, ITC, is the only company in the world of comparable dimensions to be water, carbon and solid waste recycling positive for 20, 17 and 15 years respectively. ITC has embraced an even more bold and ambitious Sustainability 2.0 (S2) vision anchored on the inclusive and innovative business models that the Company has implemented on a large scale over many years. The goals envisaged in S2.0 vision will further strengthen ITC’s multi-dimensional efforts to combat climate change, enable the transition to a net zero economy, work towards ensuring water security for all, restore biodiversity through adoption of nature-based solutions, create an effective circular economy for post-consumer packaging waste and scale up programmes that support sustainable livelihoods. Aligned to this vision, ITC Savlon has become the first in the category to use 70% recycled plastic material in the PET film of Savlon Glycerin Soap wrapper. The initiative is a breakthrough in embedding sustainability in the everyday routine of consumers in India.

PCR or Post-Consumer Recycled Material is an environmentally friendly packaging that in which plastic is made from existing PET bottles and other plastics discarded after use. A sustainable choice in the form of wrapper in a category like soap will go a long way for reducing plastic waste. With this endeavour in mind, ITC leveraged its expertise in R&D and packaging design to use recycled plastic from used consumer products in the film of Savlon Glycerin Soaps wrappers.

Commenting on this new initiative, Sameer Satpathy, Divisional Chief Executive, Personal Care Products Business, ITC Limited said, “ITC Savlon has been at the forefront of preventative hygiene with a series of firsts offering innovative solutions to address consumer needs. Savlon Glycerin Soap’s packaging with 70% recycled plastic is a category first and truly adopts the principle of 3Rs – reduce, reuse and recycle. The conscious and progressive step to use recycled material in one of India’s most penetrated and largest FMCG categories not only addresses the issue of post-consumer waste but also encourages consumers to make a more responsible choice.”

About ITC’s Savlon Glycerin Soap: Infused with Natural Origin glycerine, Savlon Glycerin Soap has been designed to offer effective defense against 100 disease causing germs* while making your skin feeling soft. Savlon Glycerin soap is suitable for all skin types while giving you 99.9% protection from germs*. While it is easy for the skin to lose its softness, Savlon Glycerin Soap ensures that you and your family can stay on top of your hygiene requirements with your skin feeling soft without much worry. The soap is available across leading retail outlets & e-commerce platforms.