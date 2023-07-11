Home

Lifestyle

Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Unparalleled Charm in Sexy Bodycon Dress With Flower Designs- See HOT PICS

For Bawaal promotions, Janhvi Kapoor exudes high dose of glamour in stunning bodycon dress worth Rs 1.3 Lakh. See her latest hot pics!

Janhvi Kapoor is an absolute fashionista. The actress has always featured some of the best style moments that one would never miss bookmarking. Janhvi is currently busy promoting her upcoming film ‘Bawaal’ and continues to serve us with some exceptional looks. For her promotions, The diva is making sure to keep her style quotient upright with her choices.

Janhvi for her latest promotional look opted for a sexy bodycon dress with floral embellishments. The dress featured hand-beaded detailing, cut to a figure-flattering shape with dainty straps, layering through the bust, floral embellishments and a sweetheart neckline. Janhvi aced the glamorous aesthetic with smokey eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, nude-brown lip shade, sharp contour, ample mascara and glowing skin. For hairdo, she went with open wavy tresses that matched her outfit perfectly. She captioned her Instagram pictures using hashtag #Bawaal with a flower and red heart emoticon.

Janhvi Kapoor Soars The Temperature With Her Sexy Bodycon Floral Embroidered Dress

Outfit Price

Loved what Janhvi is wearing? You can purchase the outfit too. The ensemble is available on the website Rachel Gilbert. The dress is named Dallas Dress-Print and is worth Rs 1,31,615.96 (USD- 1,597).

During the trailer launch in Dubai, Janhvi Kapoor along with co-star Varun Dhawan grooved to their newly released romantic track from Bawaal, Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte. Janhvi looked gorgeous in a beautiful green sari and Varun looked dapper in an off-white shirt. The romantic dance happened on a luxurious yacht. Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, the track has been winning hearts across the world, and the music video gives a peek into this intense love story, that is all set to release on July 21















