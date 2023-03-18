Home

Janhvi Kapoor is Queen of Glamour in 2.5 Lakh Versace Dress With Plunging Neckline- See HOT PICS

Janhvi Kapoor dropped pictures in sizzling black bodycon dress and we’re loving every bit of it. Check out!

Janhvi Kapoor‘s fashion diaries are a dream come true. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro every time whether it’s a casual event or a big occasion. We always look forward to Janhvi Kapoor’s fashion appearances. From acing minimal ensembles to glamours attires to bikini looks, Janhvi Kapoor continues to show that she is a true fashionista. Janhvi Kapoor, with every snippet from her fashion diaries, ensures to make fashion police scurry to take notes.

This time too, Janhvi Kapoor slayed like no one. Recently for an event, Janhvi was seen wearing black slim-fitting mini dress from the brand Versace. The ensemble features plunging neckline with concealed back zip and silhouette-fitting that perfectly accentuated her curvaceous body. For makeup, she opted for subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, sharp contour, black kohled eyes, perfect brows, mascara on the lashes, nude lip shade and glowing skin. In the end, just dainty hoops and middle parted bun with loose strands was good-to-go for diva.

Janhvi Kapoor Raises Hotness in Sexy Black Bodycon Dress:

Outfit Price

Did you love this dress? If yes, then you can purchase it from the site Versace. The ensemble is pronounced as ‘Medusa Midi Dress’ and cost a bomb! i.e Rs 2,44,800. This dress is perfect for night parties with your friends or date night with your boyfriend.

On professional front, Janhvi Kapoor is going through a busy phase on the work front. She was last seen in the commercially unsuccessful Mili, a remake of the Malayalam thriller Helen. She is paired with Varun Dhawan in Bawaal, which is touted to be an intense action drama. The actress also has Mr And Mrs Mahi, which is billed as a sports drama, in her kitty.

