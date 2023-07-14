Janhvi Kapoor Looks Beyond Words in Her Floral Pink Midi Dress For Rs 85K With Cutouts

Home

Janhvi Kapoor looks every bit stunning in a floral pink midi dress for the promotion of her upcoming film ‘Bawaal’ with Varun Dhawan – See her latest photos!

Janhvi Kapoor never fails to impress fashion critics with her sartorial picks. From mesmerizing looks in sarees to glamourous bodycon dresses, Janhvi Kapoor has taken the internet by storm. She just dropped her photos in a floral pink cutout dress and we cannot get enough of her. Late actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor’s daughter knows how to captivate her fans and followers with her fashionable attire as she promotes Bawaal. The caption on her latest photos in a ruched halter midi dress in cream floral print read, “💕 dil se dil tak 💕 (sic).”

Janhvi Kapoor looked every bit gorgeous in the jersey midi dress with a halter neckline. The floral pink bodycon dress featured a large keyhole embellished with 3D flowers on one side and ruched detailing down the center. She allowed her soft curls to fall on the shoulder. The ‘Bawaal‘ actress ditched accessories for a more chic look. Her soft dewy makeup fitted just right with her monsoon look. Janhvi Kapoor elevated her look with matching metallic satin sandals from Sophia Webster worth Rs 72K approximately.

Janhvi Kapoor was dressed in a glamourous outfit by celebrity stylist Priyanka Kapadia, with hairstyle assistance by Priyanka Borkar, and makeup by Riviera Lynn.

Janhvi Kapoor Oozes Oomph in Latest Photos:

Janhvi Kapoor fans swamped the comment section with love and appreciation. They have also dropped heart and fire emojis for her. One of the users wrote, “Miss rose 🌹🌹(sic).” Another user wrote, “Uff Teri Ada 🤤😍 (sic).” The third user wrote, “@janhvikapoor 💕…💖Those Gleaming Eyes💖…💕 (sic).” Janhvi Kapoor’s fans called her hot and gorgeous and well we could not agree more!

Love What Janhvi Kapoor’s Wearing?

Did you also love Janhvi Kapoor’s latest look for Bawaal promotions? The stunning dress is available on the official website of Magda Butrym. The bodycon dress goes by the name ruched halter midi dress in cream floral print and is currently worth Rs 85, 287.79 ($1038) approximately.

What are your thoughts on Janhvi Kapoor’s latest look in a floral pink dress? Let us know!















