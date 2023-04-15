Home

Janhvi Kapoor Shows How to Sparkle at Night in Black Dress With Deep Neckline And Thigh-High Slit- HOT PICS

Actress, Janhvi Kapoor‘s fashion diaries are loved and adored for all the right reasons. The diva keeps on slaying every damn outfit like a pro and keeps topping the fashion charts. From silhouette dresses to bikini avatars, we just can’t stop drooling over her every picture. Well, this time too, Janhvi Kapoor left us speechless as she dazzled like nobody in a black high-slit gown, looking all set for her red carpet appearance

Talking about the look, Janhvi Kapoor was seen adorning sleeveless black gown featuring plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. The ensemble has the most unique bling elements added to it, the cut-out matches the thigh-high strap that gives her slit a very glamourous touch. For glam picks, Janhvi Kapoor went with subtle smokey eyeshadow, perfect brows, sharp contour, dazzling highlighter, nude lip shade and glowing skin. The actress completed her gunmetal makeup with slithering heels and luscious wavy locks, and we, frankly, just loved to see it.

While sharing snippets from the photoshoot, Janhvi captioned it on gram ”🎬 can’t wait to see you guys at #Filmfare @filmfare”

Janhvi Kapoor Soars Mercury Levels in Sizzling Black Cut-Out Dress:

Fans have flooded the pictures with heart-eye and fire emojis. Janhvi’s sister Rhea Kapoor too lauded the pictures ”Looking stunning Jaanu”, Another user commented ”The world is yours, we’re just living in it”

Janhvi Kapoor is making headlines nowadays for her rumoured relationship with Shikhar Pahariya. The two are often clicked together at parties, lunches and even dinners. On the professional front, Janhvi will be next seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s film ‘Bawaal’ co-starring Varun Dhawan. She also has ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’ with Rajkummar Rao in her work kitty.

What do you guys think of Janhvi Kapoor’s latest outfit? Tell us in the comments below!











