Janhvi Kapoor to Alia Bhatt, 5 Times Btown Divas Went Above & Beyond With Sequin Sarees

Janhvi Kapoor to Alia Bhatt, 5 Times B’town Divas Went Above & Beyond With Sequin Sarees

Take inspiration from Bollywood actresses like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, and others for the perfect sequin saree styling

Sequin Saree Styling: Bollywood divas are renowned for having modern styles and they exactly know how to shine in any kind of outfit. As fashion icons, these actresses do their best to give their simple ethnic attire some extra oomph. And for that, a number of B’town divas, including Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Shilpa Shetty, and others have gone above and beyond with sequin sarees. Let’s look at some of the most sensational sequin saree looks nailed by B’town actresses on several occasions.

5 SEQUIN SAREE LOOKS INSPIRED BY BOLLYWOOD ACTRESSES

1. Sparkling in Pink With Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor was recently spotted in a stunning baby pink sequin lehenga that perfectly showcased her beauty and elegance. The lehenga featured intricate sequin work in shades of pink and silver, which sparkled in the light and added a touch of glamour to her look. Jhanvi paired the lehenga with a matching choli or blouse, which had a deep neckline and was also adorned with sequins. She completed the look with a sheer dupatta or veil, which was also embellished with sequins and draped elegantly over her head and shoulders.

2. Flaunt Those Curves With Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty was seen wearing a stunning silver sequin outfit that showcased her glamorous and elegant side. The outfit was a full-length gown that featured intricate sequin work all over. The silver sequins shimmered in the light, adding a touch of glamour and sparkle to her look. The gown had a fitted silhouette that hugged her curves in all the right places and then flared out into a dramatic mermaid-style skirt at the bottom.

3. Mommy Rockstar Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt was seen wearing a beautiful beige sequin saree with a sleeveless blouse that perfectly showcased her effortless elegance. The saree featured intricate sequin work all over, giving it a shimmery and glamorous touch. The beige colour of the saree complemented Alia’s skin tone and made her look absolutely radiant. Alia kept her accessories to a minimum, wearing just a pair of statement earrings that perfectly complemented the saree. Her hair was styled in loose waves and left down, adding to the overall elegant vibe of the outfit. Her makeup was kept minimal and fresh, with a dewy finish and soft pink lips that perfectly complemented the beige sequin saree. Her eyes were highlighted with a touch of kohl, giving her a classic and timeless look.

4. Queen Kareena Kapoor Enters

Kareena Kapoor was seen wearing a gorgeous pink and silver sequin saree that perfectly showcased her glamorous side. The saree featured intricate sequin work all over, in shades of pink and silver. The sequins sparkled in the light, adding a touch of glamour and elegance to the saree. The saree had a soft and flowy drape that added to the overall grace of the outfit. Kareena paired the saree with a matching Pink blouse that had a deep neckline and short sleeves. She accessorized the look with a pair of statement diamond earrings that perfectly complemented the saree and added a touch of luxury to the overall look. Her hair was styled in loose waves and left down, adding to the overall glamorous vibe of the outfit.

5. Go Bold, Go Sequin With Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is known for her impeccable fashion sense and never fails to amaze us. She left everyone awestruck with her stunning look in a sequin saree from Navyasa By LIVA. The actress chose a golden-coloured saree that was embellished with shimmering golden sequins, which added a touch of glamour to her ensemble. She paired the saree with a matching sleeveless blouse and accessorized the look with statement diamond earrings and a diamond bracelet. With her, Deepika Padukone looked effortlessly elegant and stole the show with her dazzling appearance. Her sequin saree look has become a trendsetter and has left her fans in awe.

