Jelay Jelay Zee Bangla Creates A Buzzy Wintery Evening For Nadia Residents

Zee Bangla, one of the most popular General Entertainment Channels, hosted Jelay Jelay Zee Bangla, a unique carnival cum event,staged at Chakdah, Pabna Colony M.B.T.S Khelar Math at Nadia. It was a one-of-its-kind opportunity for the Zee Bangla fans to witness their favourite stars and interact with them. Ankita and Soumyadeep from Jagadhatri, Honey Bafna and Sweta from Sohag Jol gave a power packed performance much to the liking of the huge gathering. Zee Bangla Sa Re Ga Ma Pa participants Deep Chatterjee, Ankit Malakar and Mayuri Saha rocked the stage crooning the popular numbers. Ambarish Bhattacharya and Debjani Chatterjee anchored the event.

