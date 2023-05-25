Home

Women

Jennifer Lawrence Wears Flip-Flops at Cannes Red Carpet And it Has a Deeper Meaning Than Fashion

The Oscar winning actress, Jennifer Lawrence made jaw drops not just with her elegant floor swooping and swooning gown, but because of her unapologetic and relatable choice of shoes as well!

Cannes 2023 Red Carpet witnessed some jaw-dropping fashion moments and Jennifer Lawrence’s red look was more than just a statement. The Oscar-winning actor graced the event for the French thriller Anatomie D’une Chute (Anatomy Of A Fall) during the 76th Cannes Film Festival dressed in a stunning crimson red Dior gown. Lawrence has always amazed us with her looks. And this time it was more than the dress. She totally got us flipped ditching those stilettos and choosing comfort. She owns it and we love to see!

The Hunger Games actress was descending the flight of stairs when her black flip-flops had a peek-a-boo moment and that made most of us, pause and zoom and say, Wow! Wearing flip-flops is not something unusual, but wearing them at Cannes Red Carpet, sure is. Wondering why? Well, there is no surprise that in such mega events everyone endeavours to put their best fashion game forward and all women are seen wearing stylish heels.

Also, it is believed that there is a said-unsaid rule that heels is part of the dress code. However, this is not the first time a celebrity has pushed the boundaries for heels and trodden on something un-common. This moment took many to Cannes 2018 when Twilightfamed actress Kristen Stewart took off her heels right in the middle of her Red Carpet appearance.

Now, why is everyone talking about and why did it make the headlines?

The Story of Cannes and Its Dress Code

Cannes Film Festival dress code controversy first came to light in 2015 when a few women were denied entry to a film screening because they were NOT wearing heels. According to a report by The Guardian,”Cannes’ no-flats red carpet policy was controversial in 2015 when a group of women were denied access to a screening of Todd Haynes’s Carol because they weren’t wearing heels (the irony of barring the wearers of comfortable shoes from a film about a lesbian affair was clearly lost in translation), while Stewart has spoken before about the absurdity of the dress code. ”

This later was once again talked about by Kristen Stewart in 2017. “There’s definitely a distinct dress code… People get very upset at you if you don’t wear heels or whatever,” Stewart told The Hollywood Reporter in 2017. “If you’re not asking guys to wear heels and a dress, then you can’t ask me either.”

Jennifer’s Flip-Flops Are More Than A Fashion Statement

Stilletos, wedges or blocks, heels do embellish the look, but not so much the comfort when it comes to fashion. Hence, her look just made her relatable to the public. Because removing that beautiful heel after a long day is a sigh of relief.

Even in the Indian scenario, women have started styling sarees, and lehengas with sarees. People can be seen posing with heavy blingy lehngas with shoes peeking from beneath the dress.

Therefore, this makes Lawrence’s flip-flops more than a fashion statement. It also reflects the comfort choices people make.

In 2016, Julia Roberts walked barefoot on the Red Carpet of the Cannes Film Festival.

When she can do it at Cannes, what’s stopping you to live unapologetically?















