Kalighat Debasree Foundation Hosts ‘Baithaki Jalsa’ On Poila Baisakh

Baithaki Jalsa organized by Kalighat Debasree Foundation on the occasion of Poila Baisakh had the audience immersed in the tunes of ‘Puratoni’ and contemporary Bengali songs at Uttam Mancha. While Rajyasree Ghosh enthralled the audience with Puratoni songs, the Zee Bangla Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2017 winner, Jimut Roy entertained the guests with his spirited rendition of contemporary Bengali songs. Veteran singer, Shri Ramanuj Dasgupta was felicitated on the occasion by Debasree Banerjee, Founder, Kalighat Debasree Foundation.

“Bengali New Year is a special occasion for all of us and the celebration of such a day cannot be complete without good music. And what can be more apt than hosting a musical evening with an eclectic mix of ‘Puratoni’ and contemporary Bengali songs. Our sincere gratitude to both the performers for being with us. Kalighat Debashree Foundation has been trying to preserve and promote Indian music, both classical and contemporary, for the last few years. We also took this opportunity to felicitate Ghazal & Bhajan exponent Shri Ramanuj Dasgupta, who has given us many melodious songs in his illustrious career”, said Ms Debasree Banerjee, Founder, Kalighat Debashree Foundation.

Shri Ramanuj Dasgupta is a veteran singer, composer and teacher with over five decades of experience. He has earlier been conferred with Bharat Sanskriti Samman, Nazrul Award & Pride of Region Award.

The artistes, today, were accompanied by Mr Somnath Roy on Ghatam and percussion, Mr Subhabsish Bhattacharya on Tabla, Mr Debayan Majumder on Esraj and Mr Subrata Bose on Keyboards.