Kangana Ranaut’s Intensive Workout Video Proves You Can Always ‘go Back on Track’ Even After 2 Years – Watch

Kangana Ranaut shares a new workout video. The actress reveals that she promises an epic transformation after two-years of hiatus.

Kangana Ranaut is back on her fitness track as she starts prepping up for her next action film. The actress shared her workout video on social media and inspires fans with her tremendous hardwork. Kangana promises an epic transformation as she hits the gym after a two-year break. Scroll down to see Kangana’s latest video packed with intense workout motivation.

In the video, Kangana Ranaut can be seen performing functional training like jumping jacks, spot jogging, headstand, rope skipping, mountain climbing etc. Sporting black athleisure with a messy bun and no-makeup look, Kangana indulges in an intense cardio workout and nails her training like a pro. While sharing her fitness video on gram, Kangana captioned it ”After two year’s break from my exercise routine to play Mrs Gandhi now I am back to my fitness routine, looking forward to a great transformation for an upcoming action film.”

‘Emergency‘ is Kangana’s second film as a director and will also see her essaying the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. For the unversed, the actress will be playing the late Indira Gandhi in the film. The film also features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhary and Milind Soman in pivotal roles.

Kangana Ranaut also has a slew of releases like ‘Tejas’, ‘Chandramukhi 2‘, ‘Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda’ and ‘The Incarnation: Sita’. She had wrapped the shoot of this aerial action thriller in 2021 but the makers are yet to announce the film’s release date. She also has the Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ up for release on which she serves as the creative producer.

