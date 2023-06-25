Home

Lifestyle

Karan Tacker Gives Advice For a Healthy Body And Lifestyle: ‘Don’t Follow Actors, They Are Not…’ | EXCLUSIVE

In an exclusive interaction with india.com, Karan Tacker shares his idea of a healthy body, his not-so fancy diet and why actors aren’t the right role models in terms of fitness.

Karan Tacker Gives Advice For a Healthy Body And Lifestyle: ‘Don’t Follow Actors, They Are Not…’ | EXCLUSIVE

Karan Tacker is a popular name in the television world, but it was only after web series like Special OPS (2020) and Khakee: The Bihar Chapter (2022) that he rose to fame on OTT. The actor also enjoys a tremendous fan base owing to his physique and fitness regime on social media. However, the Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai star does not follow any fancy diet routine for that perfect body. Don’t believe us? Well, Karan Tacker spoke exclusively to india.com and revealed that he doesn’t think twice before indulging in a delicious chocolate cake.

Karan Tacker on Being Fit vs Being Healthy

Fit and healthy are two different adjectives that describe the state of a person’s body or mind. Fit means having the ability to perform a physical task while being healthy means enjoying the vigour of body, mind, and spirit. A person can be fit but not healthy, or vice versa. In relation to this, Karan Tacker revealed that he takes a lot of effort to actually indulge in a healthy lifestyle. He said, “Being healthy stands on a whole lot of things than just exercising or eating right. It also depends upon the life you are living, and the interpersonal relationships that you have with people. I am really invested in my family and friends whom I care about. That kind of interpersonal happiness keeps me healthy (sic).”

Tacker further added, ”If you are not happy mentally then nothing will work and that’s something I always believed in.”

Talking about his daily regime, the actor told us that he always prefers home-cooked meals, and being a Punjabi, his meals are usually cooked in ghee. “I love Ghar ka Khanna and meri best baat yeh ha ki main saari hari sabjiyan khata hun aur logo ne pata nhi kyun itna healthy eating ko complicate kardiya ha, just try to eat in moderation (I love the home cooked meal and what’s best about me is that I eat all green vegetables. I don’t know why people nowadays complicated diets and fitness have, just remember, try to consume everything in moderation).” Karan’s diet and exercise pattern usually change according to the kind of body he’s aiming for.

Karan Tacker’s Advice to Youngsters For a Healthy Body

There is no doubt that celebrities have the ability to influence young minds but Karan Tacker believes that one should never follow any actor. He said, “Actors should never be a role model. As an actor, I am saying this. You should never believe an actor what he says because they are not doctors or professionals.”

Karan Tacker shared a piece of important advice for all youngsters. The actor said, “If you are changing your diet, speak to a nutritionist or if you want to try different exercises then ask a professional trainer. Don’t listen to actors because they don’t know, even they are trying and figuring it out. In the end, we all are learning. That’s all (sic)!”

Watch this space for the full video conversation with Karan Tacker!















