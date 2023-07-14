Menu
Karishma Tanna Sets Major Gym Goals as She Performs Deadlifts And Headstands in Hot Workout Video Watch

By: admin

Date:

.


Karishma Tanna Sets Gym Goals in Hot Workout Video: Karishma Tanna is always disciplined when it comes to her health and fitness regime. The actress follows a dedicated workout routine as she is seen sweating during her exercise sessions in viral reels. Be it the gym or her movies and web shows, Karishma always pushes herself beyond the comfort zone. She has been receiving accolades for her soulful performance in Hansal Mehta’s crime-thriller series Scoop. Her character Jagruti Pathak is inspired by former journalist Jigna Vora and the story of the series is based on the latter’s book Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison. 

KARISHMA TANNA PERFORMS KILLER WORKOUT IN HOT GYM VIDEO

The Scoop actress took to her Instagram handle and captioned her post as, “Never too late to gain upper body strength with body weight training 😎 #getmotivated #workout #gym #love #reels #trending.” Karishma was seen performing hardcore deadlifts and rope balancing exercises in the gym reel which is breaking the internet. She wore a hot purple tank top and black yoga pants in the rigorous workout clip. Karishma also did a difficult headstand. In the end of the clip, she was seen smiling as the workout glow could be seen. The actress looked alluring in her stunning sportswear. Fans dropped hearts, heart-shaped-eye and fire emojis on her Instagram post.

CHECK OUT KARISHMATANNA’S VIRAL WORKOUT VIDEOS:

Scoop is streaming on Netflix since June 2, 2023, onwards. The series also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Harman Baweja, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Ira Dubey, Deven Bhojani, Inayat Sood and Tanmay Dhanania in crucial roles.

For more updates on Karishma Tanna, check out this space at India.com.










admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

