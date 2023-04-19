Karkinos Healthcare Kolkata organizes Cancer Awareness Program and Screening Camp in Alipurduar

Leading technology-led oncology platform Karkinos Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. in association with Salkumar Welfare for Women Child & Nature Preservation Society recently organized a Cancer Awareness Program and Cancer Screening Camp at Salkumarhat, a village in the interiors of Alipurduar to create awareness about common cancers and encourage people to get tested regularly. The initiative also highlighted the importance of early detection in treating cancer.

The number of cancer cases in India is increasing at an alarming rate with an estimated 14,61,427 new cases predicted in 2022 alone. In India, one in nine people are likely to develop cancer in his/her lifetime. West Bengal has five lakhs cancer patients. 70,000 cases of cancer are detected every year in the state out of which 35,000 die annually due to cancer. This large-scale morbidity and mortality of cancer can easily be minimized with well planned cancer education, organized screening, and early detection programs. To address this issue, Karkinos Healthcare Kolkata partnered with Salkumar Welfare for Women Child & Nature Preservation Society (SWWCNPS) for an outreach program to create awareness related to cancer and risk assessment in community in Alipurduar region of West Bengal.

The camp saw participations from several men and women above 25 years of age. A health education program on various risk factors of common cancers was also organized for the participants. People were also counseled to quit smoking and habit of tobacco chewing. The camp provided an opportunity for people to receive medical check-ups and screenings for various types of cancer.

The Screening Camp also aimed to address issues like limited access to cancer screening tests and lack of awareness about cancer and its early detection among people in areas like Salkumarhat.

About Medella Karkinos Oncology Institute: Medella Karkinos Oncology Institute is a comprehensive cancer hospital with all facilities under one roof like radiation oncology (Halcyon- Radiation machine), medical oncology and surgical oncology. It is a 50 bedded hospital with fully equipped ICU and OT for handling complicated cancer surgeries backed with an in-house team of experienced Onco-pathologists, technologists and board of advisors.

About Karkinos Healthcare: Karkinos Healthcare is a technology driven oncology focused managed health care platform for early detection and diagnosis of common cancers. The organisation espouses use of a distributed cancer care network, while working with network of healthcare institutions and domain experts within the ecosystem, with an aim to provide comprehensive cancer care closer to individuals’ home.

Tata Group, Reliance Industries, Mayo Clinic, Hero Enterprises and Rakuten Medical Inc. are among the world’s leading organizations that have invested in Karkinos Healthcare. The company has also partnered with Tata Memorial Hospital, Guys and St Thomas NHS Foundation Trust (UK), and has inked several research collaborations with leading academic institutions in India and the United States, to stay on the cutting edge of oncology treatment and care.