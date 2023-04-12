KFC India welcomes the Bengali New Year with the all-new KFC Chicken Roll at INR 99

With Poila Boishakh around the corner and festivities galore in the coming week, KFC India is all set to make the Bengali New Year celebrations even bigger, with its latest entrant, the KFC Chicken Roll.

The latest menu offering is the perfect way to fulfill all your crispy chicken cravings, at an unbelievable price of INR 99/- only. The KFC Chicken Roll has the OG hand-breaded extra crispy and juicy chicken strip, wrapped in a warm flaky paratha, topped with Spicy Garlic and Nashville sauces, and crispy onions. Priced at INR 99/- for the Classic Chicken Roll and INR 149/- for the Double Chicken Roll, this delectable new item promises to give you chicken in every bite. Whether you’re looking for a quick snack in the middle of the celebrations, or a filling meal with the entire family, any time is a good time for the KFC Chicken Roll.

Poila Boishakh festivities will be in full swing at all KFC Restaurants across Kolkata on 15th April. Customers will be treated to a complimentary dessert with all dine-in orders and greeted by KFC team members in festive attire on the day of the New Year.

Like everything else at KFC, the flavorful new KFC Chicken Roll comes with the assurance of KFC’s 5X Safety Promise of Sanitization, Screening, Social Distancing, and Contactless service with Vaccinated teams. All surfaces and frequently touched areas in a restaurant are regularly sanitized, team members and riders are screened regularly for their temperatures.

So rush to your nearest KFC restaurant to bring in the new year, with the all-new KFC Chicken Roll.