Ramadan 2023: Know The Significance of Ramzan Moon, Importance of Fasting And Celebrations in India

Ramadan 2023: One of the special months in the Islamic calendar, Ramadan is considered one of the important festivals for Muslims. During this time, Muslims fast for a month and do not eat during the hours between sunrise and sunset. The period also offers people the opportunity to strengthen their religious bonds and offer a giving hand to those around them.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, though the exact dates of Ramadan change every year as Islam uses a calendar based on the cycles of the Moon. This year, Ramadan begins next Wednesday, March 22 and will last until Friday, April 21 with Eid al-Fitr – lasting between 29 and 30 days until the sighting of the next crescent moon marks the end of the holy month.

Significance of Moon Sighting in Ramzan:

The moon sighting signifies the start and the end of the month of Ramadan. Before the fasting period in Ramzan begins, people and religious authorities look at the night sky to view the crescent moon. It is a tradition which has been followed for years in the religion. The month of Ramadan is preceded by the month of Shaaban. The month of Ramadan begins after sunset on day 29 of the month of Shaaban when the moon sighting traditions are followed.

Why do People Fast in the Holy Month of Ramzan?

Fasting during the month of Ramadan is seen as an act of worship. Observers can use the time they are fasting as a chance to get closer to God by reflecting upon and recharging their faith. Fasting is also meant to be a reminder to be more compassionate toward those who are suffering, to increase your acts of charity, to learn patience, and break bad habits. It is also the time of celebration and community. Each day begins with a pre-dawn meal called a suhoor, and each evening, the fast is broken with an evening meal called an iftar.

It is believed by abstaining from eating and drinking all day, Muslims who are able to fast come to understand and empathise with the less fortunate.











