Astro Tips: Know Which Colour is Auspicious to Wear on Your Birthday

Could a certain colour bring you good luck and fortune in year ahead? Here’s what astrologer says.

As birthday approaches, you can’t help but feel the excitement building up inside you. You’re ready to celebrate another year of life and create new memories with your loved ones. But as you stand in front of your wardrobe, staring at the sea of colors and styles, you can’t help but wonder – which colour should you wear on your special day? Could a certain colour bring you good luck and fortune in the year ahead?

Let us know from Gayatri Devi, Tarot card reader of All India Institute of Occult Science founded by Gurudev Shrie Kashyap. The answer may surprise you, and the journey to discovering your lucky color is full of suspense and intrigue. So, let’s dive in and explore the world of lucky colors and their significance on your birthday.

1. People born on 1,10,19,28

Planet: Sun

Lucky Colour : Gold, Yellow, Orange

These colours represent leadership, creativity, and self-confidence.

2. People born on 2,11,20,29

Planet: Moon Lucky Colour: White, silver These colors represent harmony, balance, and spirituality.

3. People born on 3, 12, 21, 30

Planet: Jupiter Lucky Colour: Yellow, Purple These colours represent creativity, passion and career growth.

4. People born on 4,13,22,31

Planet: Rahu Lucky Colour: Black, Grey It represents illusions, depth, materialism, and worldly desires.

5. People born on 5,14, 23

Planet: Mercury Lucky Colour: Green These colours represent Mercury which is associated with Intelligence, communication, and mental stability.

6. People born on 6, 15,24

Planet: Venus Lucky Colour: Pink, Light Blue These colours represent nurturing, Love, beauty, harmony, and family

7. People born on 7,16,25

Planet: Ketu

Lucky colour: Brown, Grey

It is often associated with neutrality, detachment, and spiritual growth.

8. People born on 8,17,26

Planet: Saturn

Lucky Colour: Black, Dark Blue

Saturn is associated with discipline and responsibility.

9. People born on 9,18,27

Planet: Mars

Luck Colour: Red

Mars is associated with passion, courage, and energy.















