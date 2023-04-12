Kolkata to witnessed Poila Baithak, a celebration of Boishakh, Gurudev Tagore & Bengal’s Baul- A RED FM initiative

Baishakh or Boishakh in Bengal’s life and space is the reciprocation of New Year, joy, merrymaking & of course Gurudev Tagore. 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is going to host 4th edition of ‘Poila Boithak’ to celebrate the rich eternal relation of Bengali New year with Rabindranath Tagore and Bengal’s Baul. The event aims to bring together the best of Bangladeshi Baul and Bengali Baul artists on one platform on 22nd April 2023 at EZCC. The event will celebrate the soul of Bengal with the freedom and spontaneity of the mystical verse and music alongside promoting a few street Baul to the larger audience.



A celebration of Boishakh is incomplete without the salutation of Gurudev Tagore. Not many would know that Tagore himself admitted that he was deeply influenced by Baul songs and philosophy while delivering his Hibbert Lecture, the annual series of non-sectarian lectures on theological issues organized by Hibbert Trust, at the Oxford University in 1930. Tagore was deeply moved by the lyrical beauty and tune of Baul songs. The spiritual romanticism of Baul philosophy influenced Tagore so deeply that he went as far as calling himself Rabindra Baul. Later, he even played the role of a blind baul in hisplay Phalguni. There are about two hundred Tagore songs written composed in Baul style like Bhenge Mor Ghorer Chabi, Aakash Theke Khoslo Tara, Amar Mon Jokhon Jagli Na re, Ami kaan Pete Roi, PranChay Chokshu Na Chai, Megher Kole Rod Aseche to name a few.

The event will celebrate the Bengali ethos with baul music across eepaar and opaar bangla, food, and adda. The event will be hosted by city’s most beloved voices RJ Nilam and RJ Niel. With the theme ‘Baul Beyond Borders’, the event will explore variations in Baul music with baul artists such as Joler Gaan, Karthika Das Baul, and Fakira who will enliven the event with their soulful performances. The event will also offer an experience zone including the best of mixed cuisines, handicrafts, folk art, and fashion stalls including nail art and mehendi, and much more.



Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM, and Magic FM, said, “Over the years, our narratives have been consistent in creating boutique festivals for niche audiences across the country. We launched ‘Poila Boithak’ as a medium to offer a larger-than-life celebration to usher in the Bengali New Year. This year, marks the fourth edition of the event featuring mystic minstrels also known as baul artists from Bengal and Bangladesh, and celebrates the New Year’s influences on the overall Bengali culture. The event is a consistent promise by Red FM to create regional experiences that are more visible, and distinguished on a larger platform.”