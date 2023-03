Jorasanko Thakurbari where Dol celebrations started around 1962. Palash, shimul, abir were intrinsic part of this celebrations. In 2012, came up the Emerald Bower at Kolkata Maidan and according to traditions similar Basanta Utsav been witnessed throughout Kolkata. The Kolkata Basanta Utsav usually starts 2-3 days before the actual Dol.

This year, the Basanta Utsav procession was led by members of AITAA in Kolkata. Holi in Kolkata is played with Palash flower petals and abir.