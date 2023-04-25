KPS Agro Products under KPS Group inaugurated it’s new processing unit at Binodbati, Hoogly along with the launch of it’s premium quality product range, “KPS Kitchen King”

KPS Agro Products, under KPS group launched it’s new manufacturing unit along with it’s premium quality product range, ” KPS Kitchen King” at Binodbati near Tarakeshwar, Hoogly on Monday. Rathin Ghosh, State Food Supplies Minister, Govt. Of West Bengal; Becharam Manna, Minister of Agriculture Marketing, Government of West Bengal; Ramendu Sinha Ray, MLA Tarakeshwar, Bidhan Sabha were among the dignitaries who were present at the inauguration ceremony.

KPS Group was established in 1950 at Hooghly. In the last 73 years, this organization has developed KPS Mall Chinsurah, KPS Institute of Polytechnic, Vivekananda Himghar Pvt Ltd, Green Field Nutritional Pvt Ltd, Jasmine Rice Mill Pvt Ltd, Poorna Cold Storage Pvt Ltd, Kalipada Service Station, Ramakrishna Properties. , the Kalipad Saha Memorial Charitable Trust engaged in public service besides the Hooghly project. In 2022, the company launched KPS Agro Products, whose main objective was to produce a variety of high-quality food products using modern scientific methods in the state. Also the company is about to start a flour mill with latest technology and equipments shortly. The new manufacturing unit of KPS Agro Products has a total construction area of 8 acres, covering approximately 75,000 square feet and a production capacity of 200 metric tonnes per day. The products that shall be produced in the new manufacturing unit includes Aatta, Maida, Sooji and Bakery Maida to name a few.

Swapan Kumar Saha, Chairman, KPS Group said, “KPS Group is a family run company since 1950 which is a familiar name to the people of the state. Today we are using latest and state of the art Global technology in this food processing unit which will bring new employment opportunities both directly and indirectly.”