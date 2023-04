Pohela Boishakh (Bengali: পহেলা বৈশাখ (Bangladesh) / পয়লা বৈশাখ (India)) is the first day of the Bengali calendar which is also the official calendar of Bangladesh. This festival is celebrated on 14 April in Bangladesh and 15 April in the Indian states of West Bengal, Tripura, Jharkhand and Assam (Barak Valley) by Bengalis regardless of religious faith.