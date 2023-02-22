Home

Kriti Sanon is Here to Take Away Your Workout Blues With Intense Treadmill Session – Watch Viral Clip

On Tuesday, Kriti Sanon took to Instagram to share an intense workout video of herself performing core treadmill challenge. Scroll down to see the video.

Kriti Sanon is a fitness enthusiast. The diva never fails to impress fans, whether through her film, fashion appearances, social media posts or workout sessions. On Tuesday, Kriti Sanon shared a glimpse of her hardcore gym session with her fans on social media. Kriti captioned the post and tagged her trainer, Karan Sawhney, also known for training Rashmika Mandanna and Adarsh Gourav. Keep scrolling to see the full clip.

In the video, Kriti can be seen performing the treadmill challenge using a wheel. She captioned it ”And you thought Treadmills were meant to walk or run on?! 🤪 Lets Do This The Tribe Way! 💪🏻✌️ #TreadmillCoreChallenge.” She even tagged her trainer and said ”@karansawhney11 next time we’ll up the speed! 👊🏻”. In the video, Kriti can be seen trying to hold the wheel on treadmill for mobility and core strength. She was all pepped up for her gym session in printed top and black shorts with tied up bun. Kriti can be seen acing the treadmill challenge with full on power and dedication.

Check Out This Video:

Benefits of Treadmill Workout:

A treadmill reduces impact better than the street or other outdoor surfaces when it comes to running. Every time you take a step while running on the pavement, dirt, or even hard surfaces, your legs take a lot of impacts, especially when you go fast. Treadmill keeps the speed in control depending upon your fitness level. Another benefit you get from running on a treadmill is that it decreases bad cholesterol and increases good cholesterol. The next reason as to why running on a treadmill is great is because it can help you lose weight pretty quickly. Running on a treadmill can easily burn away 100 calories for every mile that you run. Treadmill increases joint flexibility and can combat degenerative bone diseases, arthritis, and other conditions which limit flexibility.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti Sanon recently shared the screen space with actor Kartik Aaryan in Shehzada. Helmed by David Dhawan, the film was released on February 17 and also stars Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy and Manisha Koirala in crucial roles. She will next be seen in Om Raut’s directorial film Adipurush alongside Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. The movie is currently in its post-production stage and is scheduled to release on June 16, 2023.











