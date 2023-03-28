Lamborghini India Bull Run 2023 in Kolkata – A Drive With A Purpose

The City of Joy witnessed a large collection of Lamborghini super sport cars and SUVs driving through the streets of Kolkata as a part of Lamborghini Bull Run. The experiential drive provided the proud lamborghini owners a thrilling driving activity and an occasion to share their passion for the Raging Bull brand.

A ‘Drive with a Purpose’, the theme for this Bull Run was soundness of body and mind and focussed on spreading awareness around well-being. The drive aims to address the importance of health by taking Lamborghinis to the streets around Kolkata and roaring to Soundness. The drive was also followed by a wellness session hosted by renowned nutritionist expert.

The drive was flagged off from JW Marriott located in the heart of the city near JBS Haldane in the morning, and saw owners of Lamborghini Urus and Huracan EVO taking a scenic route alongside river hooghly and driving over the iconic Howrah Bridge to Sinclairs Burdwan.

Lamborghini Bull Run, a purpose driven experiential drive is a specially curated event organised by the brand as a unique experience for Lamborghini customers to enjoy the thrill and lifestyle Lamborghini offers. Lamborghini India regularly curates such events to allow customers to experience driving their Lamborghini in a city environment, with an unparalleled sense of style and luxury.